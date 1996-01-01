bp Ventures
bp Ventures is the venturing arm of bp – backing innovative technologies and visionary founders which could help revolutionise the energy sector.
Our investments support bp’s reset strategy to invest with discipline in the transition, while also enhancing core operations and paving the way for future disruptive opportunities. We invest in Series A onwards but, in some cases, have invested in earlier stages.
energy sector visionaries – those with transformational ideas which could help revolutionise the sector.
support bp’s strategy today while also providing insights that may help pave the way for the disruptive opportunities of tomorrow.
access to bp’s deep and global network to accelerate and scale their companies.
Investments that may support bp’s operations and help to deliver some of our sustainability frame aims relating to:
Investments in aid of bp’s transition businesses:
Investments beyond the disruptors: