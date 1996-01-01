Site traffic information and cookies

bp aims to deliver long-term shareholder value
3Q 2022 results pdf / 420.1 KB
Annual Report 2021 pdf / 8.3 MB
3Q 2022 results

In another quarter of disciplined execution, bp made further reductions in net debt, accelerated progress on its transformation strategy and delivered on its commitment to shareholder distributions

Investing in bp

bp's proposition to investors is the delivery of long-term shareholder value through a combination of committed distributions, profitable growth and sustainable value.

 

Select from the options below to start investing in bp today.

Private investors
Institutional investors
Montage of images from US biogas company, Archaea Energy

Accelerating biogas

bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss and EVP trading & shipping, Carol Howle hosted a webcast on Monday 17 October to discuss bp's agreement to buy leading US RNG company Archaea Energy
A montage of images from the Annual Report

Annual Report 2021

An overview of the key activities, events and results in 2021, together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward
A bp service station employee serving a woman

Full year 2021 results

Our results for the full year show we’re doing what we said we would – performing while transforming to an integrated energy company - strengthening the balance sheet, growing returns and investing for the future

