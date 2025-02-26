2025 capital markets update

26 February 2025
bp’s capital markets update presentation will take place at 1pm GMT / 8am EST on Wednesday 26 February. The presentation will be hosted by chief executive officer, Murray Auchincloss; chief financial officer, Kate Thomson; and members of the leadership team.
The session is expected to finish at around 4.15pm GMT / 11.15am EST
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward
Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events