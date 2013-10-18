Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Results, reporting and presentations
  4. Archive of results, reports and presentations

Archive of results, reports and presentations

View our quarterly results, reports and investor presentations and related press releases dating back to 2005
2023
1Q 2023
2 May 2023
 

Momentum continues to build as we deliver another quarter of resilient earnings, growing returns for investors, and disciplined investment in our integrated energy company strategy

An array of solar panels viewed from the sky

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast information
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 331.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 41.3 KB
1Q23 Group databook xlsx / 2.2 MB
bpx energy pdf / 19.4 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 182.4 KB
2022
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2022

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 9.7 MB
4Q 2022
7 February 2023
 

During 2022 bp delivered four quarters of robust underlying financial performance and strategic progress - strengthening the balance sheet, investing with discipline, and growing distributions to shareholders  

A happy bp customer in one of our retail sites

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast information
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 460.8 KB
Slides and script pdf / 5.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 73.1 KB
4Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
bpx energy pdf / 21.3 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 194.1 KB
3Q 2022
1 November 2022 

In another quarter of disciplined execution, bp made further reductions in net debt, accelerated progress on its transformation strategy and delivered on its commitment to shareholder distributions

Image of bp worker in safety gear at work

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 420.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 40.7 KB
3Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
bpx energy pdf / 21.4 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 187 KB
2Q 2022
2 August 2022

Against a backdrop of continued volatility in energy markets, our results show disciplined delivery continuing, with net debt falling for the ninth quarter in a row and a further $3.5 billion share buyback announced

Image of bp worker in safety gear exiting a site office

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 442.8 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 41.3 KB
2Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
bpx energy pdf / 21.4 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 396.3 KB
1Q 2022
3 May 2022
 

Against a backdrop of volatility in energy markets, our results show our disciplined delivery continues, with net debt falling for the eighth quarter in a row and a further $2.5 billion share buyback announced

Image of workers at a bp plant in safety gear

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 352.9 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 51.4 KB
1Q22 Group databook xlsx / 2 MB
bpx energy pdf / 22.1 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 222.8 KB
2021
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2021

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.3 MB
4Q 2021
8 February 2022
 

Our results for the full year show we’re doing what we said we would – performing while transforming to an integrated energy company - strengthening the balance sheet, growing returns and investing for the future

Image of a lady buying fuel at a bp service station

All results materials

Includes results downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 452.8 KB
Slides and script pdf / 6.7 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 50 KB
4Q21 Group databook xlsx / 2 MB
bpx energy pdf / 22.5 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 207.3 KB
3Q 2021
2 November 2021

 

Solid business performance amid improving conditions generated strong earnings and cash flow, allowing us to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation

All results materials

Includes downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 433 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.2 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 33.4 KB
3Q21 Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB
bpx energy pdf / 22.6 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 244.4 KB
2Q 2021
2 August 2021

 

Strong business performance and continued net debt reduction in an improving environment, enabling us to increase our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share for the second quarter and in addition, start a buyback of $1.4 billion from first half surplus cash flow

All results materials

Includes all downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 465.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 38.3 KB
2Q21 Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB
bpx energy pdf / 22.6 KB
Q&A Transcript pdf / 260.8 KB
1Q 2021
27 April 2021

 

Strong business performance this quarter has enabled us to meet our $35 billion net debt target early and move to a phase of share buy backs

All results materials

Includes all downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 362.8 KB
Slides and script pdf / 4.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 35.2 KB
1Q21 Group databook xlsx / 1.9 MB
bpx energy pdf / 21.5 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 186.5 KB
2020
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2020

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 13.2 MB
4Q 2020
2 February 2021

 

In a tough year for the world and for bp, we continued to operate safely and reliably while reducing costs, completing major divestments and making strong strategic progress

All results materials

Includes all downloads and webcast replay
Stock Exchange Announcement pdf / 414.7 KB
Slides and script pdf / 4.2 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 50.5 KB
bpx energy pdf / 22.4 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 236.1 KB
3Q 2020
27 October 2020
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 426.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 41.3 KB
bpx energy pdf / 21.1 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 265.2 KB

3Q 2020 webcast replay

VIDEOID=1_o6inpoqv
bp week
14 September 2020


Over three afternoons on 14-16 September, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August. bp week also included the launch of this year's Energy Outlook, hosted by group chief economist Spencer Dale.

Day 1
Bernard Looney Bernard Looney – bp week opening remarks pdf / 324.4 KB
Spencer Dale – Energy outlook and Q&A pdf / 749.8 KB
Bernard Looney – Capital markets day introduction pdf / 719.8 KB
Giulia Chierchia – Reimagining energy pdf / 15.8 MB
Day 2
Dev Sanyal – Low carbon electricity and energy pdf / 4.6 MB
Carol Howle – Integrating energy systems pdf / 2 MB
William Lin – Partnering with countries, cities and industries pdf / 2.7 MB
Emma Delaney – Convenience and mobility pdf / 3.8 MB
Day 3
Gordon Birrell – Resilient and focused hydrocarbons pdf / 2.4 MB
David Eyton – Driving digital and innovation pdf / 3.1 MB
Murray Auchincloss – Financial frame pdf / 602.2 KB
Bernard Looney – bp week closing remarks pdf / 439.1 KB
2Q 2020 results and strategy
4 August 2020
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 234.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 35.6 KB
bpx energy pdf / 29.4 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 186.8 KB

2Q 2020 webcast replay

VIDEOID=1_pe8gk6jm
1Q 2020
28 April 2020
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 195.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.8 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 35.3 KB
BPX Energy pdf / 29 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 227 KB

1Q 2020 webcast replay

VIDEOID=1_8jenx946
2019
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2019

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2019

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 11 MB
4Q 2019
4 February 2020
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 221.7 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.8 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 38.5 KB
BPX Energy pdf / 29.6 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 278.6 KB

4Q 2019 Webcast replay

VIDEOID=1_fj8p6r8n
3Q 2019
29 October 2019
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 215.9 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 39.5 KB
BPX Energy pdf / 29.7 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 249.9 KB
2Q 2019
30 July 2020
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 226.3 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 43.2 KB
BPX Energy pdf / 29.5 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 225.2 KB
1Q 2019
30 April 2019
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 194.2 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 99.2 KB
BPX Energy pdf / 29.1 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 207.5 KB
2018
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2018

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2018

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 5.6 MB
4Q 2018 and strategy update
5 February 2019
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 226.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.7 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 156.1 KB
BPX Energy - formerly US Lower 48 pdf / 89.4 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 295 KB
Upstream investor day and fieldtrip
3 - 6 December 2018
Slides and script pdf / 1.9 MB
Breakout slides pdf / 12.6 MB
3Q 2018
30 October 2018
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 219.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 93.4 KB
BPX Energy - formerly US Lower 48 pdf / 81.9 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 260.9 KB
2Q 2018
31 July 2018
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 229.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 362.5 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 272.4 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 305.2 KB
bp acquisition of BHP US onshore assets  
27 July 2018
Slides and script pdf / 1.9 MB
Q&A transcript pdf / 597.3 KB
Press release
1Q 2018
1 May 2018
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 382.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 362.1 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 245.5 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 192.4 KB
2017
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2017

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2017

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 10.5 MB
4Q 2017 and strategy update
6 February 2018
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 488.2 KB
Slides and script pdf / 4.5 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 165.1 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 100.1 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 501.7 KB
3Q 2017
31 October 2017
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 496.7 KB
Slides and script pdf / 4.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 65.7 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 56.1 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 281.9 KB
2Q 2017
1 August 2017
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 496 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 376.6 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 56.4 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 158.5 KB
Downstream investor day
14 June 2017
Slides and script pdf / 4.6 MB
Breakout slides pdf / 3.5 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 83 KB
1Q 2017
2 May 2017
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 356.6 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.5 MB
Supplemetary information pdf / 66.8 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 92.2 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 139.5 KB
Strategy update 2017
28 February 2017
Slides and script pdf / 4.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 136.4 KB
2016
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2016

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2016

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 9.8 MB
4Q 2016
7 February 2017
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 622.7 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.7 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 51.5 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 48.1 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 188.7 KB
3Q 2016
1 November 2016  
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 467 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 61.5 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 48.3 KB
Q&A transcript pdf / 172.7 KB
2Q 2016
26 July 2016
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 7.4 MB
Slides and script pdf / 3.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 68.6 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 27.2 KB
Upstream field trip
21 June 2016
Slides and script pdf / 3.6 MB
Breakout slides pdf / 9.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 44.3 KB
1Q 2016
26 April 2016
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 388.2 KB
Slides and script pdf / 5.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 54.2 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 41.6 KB
2015
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2015

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2015

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.6 MB
Strategic Report 2015

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2015 pdf / 7 MB
4Q 2015
2 February 2016
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 946 KB
Slides and script pdf / 9.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 61.8 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 59.8 KB
3Q 2015 and investor update
27 October 2015
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 527.9 KB
Slides and script pdf / 13.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 59.2 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 44 KB
2Q 2015
28 July 2015
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 985.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 8.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 59.4 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 43.9 KB
1Q 2015
28 April 2015
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 732.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 6.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 53.4 KB
US Lower 48 pdf / 44 KB
2014
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2014

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2014

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 4.6 MB
Strategic Report 2014

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2014 pdf / 3.3 MB
4Q 2014 and investor update
3 February 2015
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 1,017.6 KB
Slides and script pdf / 5 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 57.7 KB
Upstream investor day
10 December 2014
Slides and script pdf / 9.5 MB
Breakout slides pdf / 3.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 38.6 KB
3Q 2014
28 October 2014
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 328.7 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 56.7 KB
2Q 2014
29 July 2014
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 371.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 7.3 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 56.8 KB
1Q 2014
29 April 2014
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 458.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 54.9 KB
Investor update 2014
4 March 2014
Slides and script pdf / 2.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 104.4 KB
Our online webcast presentation archive dates back to 2015. Should you wish to access an earlier webcast, kindly contact IR.  
2013
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2013

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2013

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 8.2 MB
Strategic Report 2013

The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance

Strategic Report 2013 pdf / 9.2 MB
4Q 2013
4 February 2014
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 636.8 KB
Slides and script pdf / 6.6 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 54.4 KB
3Q 2013
29 October 2013
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 633.3 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.2 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 58.7 KB
Exploration review
18 October 2013
Slides and script pdf / 1.6 MB
2Q 2013
30 July 2013
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 1.8 MB
Slides and script pdf / 5.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 54.4 KB
1Q 2013
30 April 2013
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 563 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.8 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 93 KB
Our online webcast presentation archive dates back to 2015. Should you wish to access an earlier webcast, kindly contact IR.  
2012
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2012

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2012

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 6.2 MB
Summary Review 2012

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review pdf / 3.9 MB
4Q 2012
5 February 2013
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 763.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 6.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 58.4 KB
3Q 2012
30 October 2012
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 345.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 2.2 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 78.9 KB
2Q 2012
31 July 2012
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 378.2 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.4 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 56.5 KB
1Q 2012
1 May 2012
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 233.5 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.1 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 78.5 KB
Our online webcast presentation archive dates back to 2015. Should you wish to access an earlier webcast, kindly contact IR.  
2011
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2011

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2011

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 10 MB
Summary Review 2011

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review 2011 pdf / 2.1 MB
4Q 2011 and strategy presentation
7 February 2012
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 562.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 1.6 MB
Breakout slides pdf / 1.8 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 105.6 KB
Press release pdf / 562.4 KB
Refining and Marketing investor day
30 November 2011
Slides and script pdf / 3.1 MB
3Q 2011
25 October 2011
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 388.4 KB
Slides and script pdf / 527.5 KB
Slides pdf / 781.1 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 63.8 KB
Safety & Operational risk update 2011
October 2011
Safety & Operational Risk update, slides pdf / 301.7 KB
Managing Risk in the Supply Chain, slides pdf / 318.1 KB
Environmental & social requirements webinar
26 September 2011
Slides pdf / 2.9 MB
2Q 2011
26 July 2011
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 458.4 KB
Script pdf / 72.7 KB
Slides pdf / 632 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 48.7 KB
Safety and Operational Risk Management seminar
May 2011
Safety & Operational Risk Management, Mark Bly, slides pdf / 112.5 KB
Reducing potential risk in Wells, Bernard Looney, slides pdf / 270.6 KB
1Q 2011
27 April 2011
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 231 KB
Script pdf / 60.4 KB
Slides pdf / 225.3 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 53.2 KB
Group investor meeting  
23 March 2011
Slides pdf / 156.3 KB
bp and Reliance announce major partnership in India  
21 February 2011
Speech - Mukesh Ambani's press conference remarks pdf / 42.4 KB
Speech - Bob Dudley's press conference remarks pdf / 42.9 KB
Our online webcast presentation archive dates back to 2015. Should you wish to access an earlier webcast, kindly contact IR.  
2010
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2010

Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2010

Annual Report and Form 20-F pdf / 4.4 MB
Summary Review 2010

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Summary Review 2010 pdf / 2 MB
4Q 2010 and investor update
1 February 2011
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 270.1 KB
Slides and script pdf / 3.9 MB
Supplementary information pdf / 90.7 KB
3Q 2010
2 November 2010
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 263.9 KB
Script pdf / 41.4 KB
Slides pdf / 350.2 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 47.5 KB
2Q 2010
27 July 2010
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 486 KB
Script pdf / 84.5 KB
Slides pdf / 607.8 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 43.3 KB
Investor briefing
16 June 2010
Transcript pdf / 77.4 KB
1Q 2010
27 April 2010
Stock exchange announcement pdf / 160 KB
Script pdf / 36 KB
Slides pdf / 255.9 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 47.1 KB
Strategy presentation
2 March 2010
Slides pdf / 2.5 MB
Script pdf / 168.9 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 168.9 KB
Canadian Oil Sands
9 February 2010
Slides and script pdf / 723.6 KB
Our online webcast presentation archive dates back to 2015. Should you wish to access an earlier webcast, kindly contact IR.  
2009
Annual Report and Accounts 2009

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 4 MB
Annual Review 2009

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual Review pdf / 3.3 MB
Strategy presentation 2009
3 March 2009
Slides pdf / 1.5 MB
Script pdf / 143 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 27.5 KB
2008
Annual Report and Accounts 2008

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 2.7 MB
Annual Review 2008

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual Review pdf / 2.9 MB
Strategy presentation 2008
27 February 2008
Slides pdf / 3.1 MB
Script pdf / 199.5 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 43 KB
2007
Annual Report and Accounts 2007

Detailed disclosure of our financial performance

Annual Report and Accounts pdf / 3.5 MB
Annual Review 2007

bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance

Annual review pdf / 3.6 MB
2006
4Q and full year strategy presentation  
6 February 2007
Slides pdf / 1.1 MB
Script pdf / 180.2 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 20.5 KB
Azerbaijan field trip
September 2006
Slides pdf / 5.9 MB
2005
4Q and full year 2005 and strategy presentation  
7 February 2006
Slides pdf / 1.3 MB
Script pdf / 200.3 KB
Supplementary information pdf / 107.5 KB

