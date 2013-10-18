Archive of results, reports and presentations

Momentum continues to build as we deliver another quarter of resilient earnings, growing returns for investors, and disciplined investment in our integrated energy company strategy
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2022
During 2022 bp delivered four quarters of robust underlying financial performance and strategic progress - strengthening the balance sheet, investing with discipline, and growing distributions to shareholders
In another quarter of disciplined execution, bp made further reductions in net debt, accelerated progress on its transformation strategy and delivered on its commitment to shareholder distributions
Against a backdrop of continued volatility in energy markets, our results show disciplined delivery continuing, with net debt falling for the ninth quarter in a row and a further $3.5 billion share buyback announced
Against a backdrop of volatility in energy markets, our results show our disciplined delivery continues, with net debt falling for the eighth quarter in a row and a further $2.5 billion share buyback announced
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2021
Our results for the full year show we’re doing what we said we would – performing while transforming to an integrated energy company - strengthening the balance sheet, growing returns and investing for the future
Solid business performance amid improving conditions generated strong earnings and cash flow, allowing us to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation
Strong business performance and continued net debt reduction in an improving environment, enabling us to increase our resilient dividend by 4% per ordinary share for the second quarter and in addition, start a buyback of $1.4 billion from first half surplus cash flow
Strong business performance this quarter has enabled us to meet our $35 billion net debt target early and move to a phase of share buy backs
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2020
In a tough year for the world and for bp, we continued to operate safely and reliably while reducing costs, completing major divestments and making strong strategic progress
Over three afternoons on 14-16 September, chief executive officer Bernard Looney and members of his leadership team offered further insight into bp’s new strategy, which was launched on 4 August. bp week also included the launch of this year's Energy Outlook, hosted by group chief economist Spencer Dale.
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2019
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2018
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2017
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2016
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2015
The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2014
The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2013
The strategic report contains the information a shareholder should need to understand bp's business model, strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2012
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2011
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our performance in 2010
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our financial performance
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our financial performance
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Detailed disclosure of our financial performance
bp's annual summary of the group's strategy and performance
Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events