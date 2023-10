“Another quarter of performing while transforming. Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery - during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business. We’re delivering our strategy at pace - we’ve started up two major oil and gas projects to help keep energy flowing today and we’re accelerating our transformation through our five transition growth engines. And we’re delivering for shareholders growing our dividend and announcing a further share buyback. This reflects confidence in our performance and the outlook for cash flow, as well as continued progress reducing our share count.”

Bernard Looney

,

chief executive officer