Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Results, reporting and presentations

Results, reporting and presentations

Montage of images from around bp with the words 'performing while transforming' across them

First quarter 2023 results

Momentum continues to build as we deliver another quarter of resilient earnings, growing returns for investors, and disciplined investment in our integrated energy company strategy

Find out more
Montage of images from around bp

2022 full year and 4Q results

During 2022 bp delivered four quarters of robust underlying financial performance and strategic progress - strengthening the balance sheet, investing with discipline, and growing distributions to shareholders

Find out more

bp TravelCenters of America investor announcement webcast

bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney; chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss; and EVP customers & products, Emma Delaney hosted a webcast on Thursday 16 February to discuss bp's agreement to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America

Find out more
Image of bp worker in safety gear exiting a site office
A montage of images of US biogas company Archaea Energy

bp Archaea Energy investor announcement webcast

bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss and EVP trading & shipping, Carol Howle hosted a webcast on Monday 17 October to discuss bp's agreement to buy leading US RNG company Archaea Energy

View the webcast
Results, reporting and presentations archive

Results, reporting and presentations archive

View our results, reporting and presentations archive dating back to 2006
An image of the trading floor

Trading conditions update

Our weekly produced trading conditions update is published in order to provide disclosure to investors and potential investors of current trading conditions
Downloads
1Q 2023 results pdf / 331.1 KB
1Q 2023 Group databook xlsx / 2.2 MB
Gulf of Mexico oil spill - Government settlements payment schedule pdf / 188.3 KB

Related content

Dividends

Dates and details of payment options and historical payment information

Share price tools

A range of interactive share price tools providing in-depth information for our investors

Newsletter sign up

Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events