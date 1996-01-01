During 2022 bp delivered four quarters of robust underlying financial performance and strategic progress - strengthening the balance sheet, investing with discipline, and growing distributions to shareholders
bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney; chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss; and EVP customers & products, Emma Delaney hosted a webcast on Thursday 16 February to discuss bp's agreement to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America
bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss and EVP trading & shipping, Carol Howle hosted a webcast on Monday 17 October to discuss bp's agreement to buy leading US RNG company Archaea Energy
View our results, reporting and presentations archive dating back to 2006
Our weekly produced trading conditions update is published in order to provide disclosure to investors and potential investors of current trading conditions
A range of interactive share price tools providing in-depth information for our investors
Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events