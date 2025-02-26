Growing shareholder value: a reset bp

Cautionary statement



In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement:

The discussion in this announcement contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’, ‘focus on’ or similar expressions.

In particular, the following, among other statements, are all forward-looking in nature: plans, expectations and assumptions regarding bp’s new strategy and its impact, including on bp’s balance sheet, cash flow, returns including return on average capital employed, cost efficiency, performance improvement, improvements to bp’s refining businesses; plans and expectations regarding bp’s updated financial frame, reductions in and reallocation of capital expenditures, structural costs, portfolio management and major project start-ups; plans and expectations for bp’s oil and gas operations including production, reserves replacement ratio and operating cash flow; plans and expectations regarding bp’s four primary targets of growing free cash flow, reducing net debt, increasing cost reduction target and generating higher returns; plans and expectations regarding the timing, quantum, nature and impact of certain acquisitions and divestments; plans and expectations related to increased investments in oil and gas; plans and expectations regarding Castrol; plans and expectations regarding the repositioning and decapitalisation of bp’s low carbon energy businesses, development of bp’s bioenergy, biofuels, EV charging, hydrogen, carbon capture and Lightsource bp businesses; bp’s plans and expectations related to its five sustainability aims including bp’s 2030 aim for a reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from within bp’s operational control; and plans and expectations on the timing and amount of dividends and other shareholder distributions, including share buybacks.



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp.

Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the effects of bp’s plan to exit its shareholding in Rosneft and other investments in Russia, overall global economic and business conditions impacting bp’s business and demand for bp’s products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment related to the issue of climate change; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals including ongoing approvals required for the continued developments of approved projects; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America and continued base oil and additive supply shortages; OPEC+ quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations and policies, including related to climate change; changes in social attitudes and customer preferences; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of America oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; bp’s access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on bp’s reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; the possibility that international sanctions or other steps taken by governmental or any other relevant persons may impact bp’s ability to sell its interests in Rosneft, or the price for which bp could sell such interests; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and those factors discussed under “Principal risks and uncertainties” in bp’s Report on Form 6-K regarding results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as well as those factors discussed under “Risk factors” in bp’s Annual Report and Form 20-F for fiscal year 2023 as filed with the SEC.

