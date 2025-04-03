bpTT announces start of production from new Cypre gas project

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) today confirms its Cypre development has safely delivered its first gas.



Cypre is one of bp’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, announced as part of bp’s reset strategy to grow the upstream. Production from Cypre will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.



Cypre is bpTT’s third subsea development. It will comprise seven wells tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform. At peak, it is projected to deliver around 45,000 boed (approximately 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day). The first phase of the development – four wells – was completed at the end of 2024. The second phase is expected to commence in the second half of this year.

“Our focus is on consistent execution and safe delivery of major projects like Cypre. The second of 10 major projects across our global portfolio that we expect to start up by 2027, Cypre is also the first of a series of projects we will be bringing online in Trinidad to deliver gas to the nation and add value for bp,” said William Lin, EVP gas and low carbon energy.

bpTT president David Campbell said: “Cypre is another key milestone in bpTT's strategy to maximize production from our shallow water acreage using existing infrastructure. The project not only reinforces our commitment to maintaining production but also plays a crucial role in satisfying our existing gas supply commitments. Cypre represents a significant investment in the country's energy sector. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Government and other stakeholders to unlock Trinidad and Tobago's energy future."

Cypre is bp’s second major start-up of 2025, following the start of production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt.

The project meets bp's expected returns from upstream projects and is fully accommodated within bp’s capital expenditure plans.

