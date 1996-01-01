Site traffic information and cookies

bp is a global company that offers a world of opportunities for both professionals and graduates. You can expect world-class training, the flexibility to realise your full potential and a reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none
Finding my niche on bp’s challenger programme: Dian’s story

Dian Wang now works as a market strategist, analysing and forecasting supply and demand for petrochemicals using data models, and helping traders develop trading strategies

bp Teesside – a unique place with a powerful heritage: Andy Hill

Teesside in transition: “Ripe for regeneration”

Digital and technology careers at bp

We are discovering solutions for more energy, delivered in new and better ways for a low carbon future. We are helping to meet this dual challenge, with digital at the heart of it all

Student smiling holding a laptop

Students and graduates

Find out more about starting a career at bp as a graduate or even earlier. Find the right position to kickstart your career
bp employees wearing blue lab coats and looking at a screen

Professionals

At bp, you’ll enjoy an inclusive work environment and the career development opportunities only a global company can offer
Contingent worker shaking hands with colleague

Contingent workers

The expertise of our contractors (contingent workers), consultants and short-term workers is vital to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet

bp retail employee

Retail careers

If you love providing great service and want to have fun doing it while enjoying lots of opportunities to develop, take a closer look at retail jobs with bp
Castrol employee wearing yellow hard hat

Castrol careers

We work in offices, in labs, by the race track and on the shop floor. We’re creators, innovators, thinkers and networkers. Graduates, parents, leaders and experts
Aral employee working in the office

Aral careers

Aral is Germany’s leading fuel brand marketer and the country’s third-largest fast-food retailer. The Aral brand has been synonymous with high-quality automotive fuels for almost 100 years
People sitting together in an informal setting

Life@bp

Have a look at stories from our employees and read about the life and culture at bp
Young woman, sitting at a table talking to a colleague

Hints and tips

Advice about applying and interview tips to help you understand what we're looking for at bp
Young woman in red shirt holding a PRIDE flag above her head

Diversity, equity & inclusion

We are building a diverse workforce by consciously attracting the best people to bp
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition

Bernard Looney
"Together we will aim to build a more agile, innovative and efficient bp. A purpose-driven, digitally-enabled, fully-integrated organisation. I’m confident that our new leadership team, together with all our people, have the skill and will to turn bp into a thriving sustainable energy business that is a force for good in a net zero world.”
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer, speaking at the bp ambition launch event, February 2020

Our beliefs and code of conduct

We’ve set a new purpose and ambition – to reimagine energy for people and planet and to become a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero

Our transformation

By 2030, we aim to be a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business

Bernard Looney on LinkedIn

Read Bernard's blogs on LinkedIn