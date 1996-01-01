Site traffic information and cookies

Connect with your bp alumni community

Every bp employee ‎–‎ past and present ‎–‎ has inspired our purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet

Seb Hirsz ‎–‎ following his lifelong passion with bp

Whether you worked at bp years ago, very recently or are still with us today, you are the group of people we would like to bring together in our bp alumni network. 

 

The alumni network aims to offer ways of advancing your career, in whatever field or industry you are currently working in, while sharing insights into the world’s energy challenges. 

 

Connecting with bp people, taking advantage of our online tools and having the opportunity to attend our events – you can do it all right here. This is your chance to develop and network among the alumni community, sharing a space with people who have common values and aspirations. People who share our ambition to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

 

It’s a big ambition. At bp, we know we don’t have all the answers. We can’t do it alone. Join our alumni network and let’s tackle the energy challenges facing the world, together.

Our recent alumni event

Join our alumni community on LinkedIn network and let’s tackle the energy challenges facing the world, together

Why connect with us? 

By joining our alumni network, you are joining a community of like-minded professionals, able to inspire real and timely change. Giving our past and present employees – across all backgrounds and disciplines – somewhere to keep in touch, swap stories and develop new skills will open up opportunities for us all. 

 

We believe in fostering real, long-lasting relationships that inspire mutual respect. Our alumni network is committing to these relationships, giving our current and former colleagues a place to connect and a community to interact with. And with this commitment comes a promise: to continually help these relationships develop. That’s just one way that we’re reimagining life at bp, by harnessing ever-lasting, authentic connections, together. 

 

What does that mean for you? It means you can take advantage of the network to:

  • Connect together – engaging with ambitious people to make a positive impact on the planet.
  • Rewind together – supporting real progress in your career and skillset, while changing the future of business. 
  • Think together – access to an exclusive community and bespoke benefits.
  • Joining a network by you, from you, for you.

What are the benefits?

From the social and entertaining, to the educational and thought leadership, there are a number of ways to benefit from the group, such as:

  • Networking with colleagues past and present – giving you the opportunity to learn from people at different stages of their career journeys.
  • Learning opportunities – enabling progression and development, helping to broaden your skillset and open doors to the future.
  • Online events – keeping you in the loop about everything bp, with a focus on your prospects.
  • Staying in touch with global energy challenges – remain at the cutting edge of change and explore how you can make a big impact, wherever your career takes you.

Alumni stories

Bernard Looney
The connections and friendships we form at bp are incredibly powerful – in many ways we’re like a family. We want our colleagues to be successful no matter where their career journey takes them. We’ve launched the bp alumni community as a way to preserve lifelong connections, support each other, and stay connected to what’s happening at bp.Bernard Looney,chief executive officer

