Connect with your bp alumni community

Whether you worked at bp years ago, very recently or are still with us today, you are the group of people we would like to bring together in our bp alumni network.

The alumni network aims to offer ways of advancing your career, in whatever field or industry you are currently working in, while sharing insights into the world’s energy challenges.

Connecting with bp people, taking advantage of our online tools and having the opportunity to attend our events – you can do it all right here. This is your chance to develop and network among the alumni community, sharing a space with people who have common values and aspirations. People who share our ambition to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

It’s a big ambition. At bp, we know we don’t have all the answers. We can’t do it alone. Join our alumni network and let’s tackle the energy challenges facing the world, together.

