Connect with your bp alumni community

Every bp employee – past and present – has inspired our purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet
The alumni network aims to offer ways of advancing your career, in whatever field or industry you are currently working in, while sharing insights into the world’s energy challenges.
Connecting with bp people, taking advantage of our online tools and having the opportunity to attend our events – you can do it all right here. This is your chance to develop and network among the alumni community, sharing a space with people who have common values and aspirations. People who share our ambition to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
It’s a big ambition. At bp, we know we don’t have all the answers. We can’t do it alone. Join our alumni network and let’s tackle the energy challenges facing the world, together.
By joining our alumni network, you are joining a community of like-minded professionals, able to inspire real and timely change. Giving our past and present employees – across all backgrounds and disciplines – somewhere to keep in touch, swap stories and develop new skills will open up opportunities for us all.
We believe in fostering real, long-lasting relationships that inspire mutual respect. Our alumni network is committing to these relationships, giving our current and former colleagues a place to connect and a community to interact with. And with this commitment comes a promise: to continually help these relationships develop. That’s just one way that we’re reimagining life at bp, by harnessing ever-lasting, authentic connections, together.
