Our beliefs and code of conduct

We’ve set a new purpose and ambition – to reimagine energy for people and planet and to become a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero.
To achieve those goals and drive value through the energy transition, we’ve defined a new strategy and reorganized the company. Now we are introducing ‘Who we are’ – which we believe will help us create an environment that encourages and supports everyone to perform at their best.
‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day. We believe that bringing to life all three of these beliefs will give us the energy and drive to deliver our purpose and ambition.
The introduction of the new culture frame is subject to local law, including works council consultation, where applicable.
Look after each other and our company – in the real world and online
Everywhere we work – and with everyone we work with
Always follow our code
There is always someone better – we seek out different views and learn from them
Become more agile, more digital and more efficient with the money we spend
We follow through on our promises – when we can't – or make mistakes – we own it
Get to know those you work with, show real interest, be supportive
Leave your ego at the door, be inclusive, collaborative and open to honest feedback
Especially our partners, suppliers and customers – ask how we can help them
bp’s code of conduct is our guide to doing the right thing. It’s at the foundation of ‘Who we are’ and everything we do at bp – from the boardroom to the front line – and highlights our absolute commitment to safety, ethics, compliance and speaking up.
Our code takes a principles-based approach – it includes sections covering safety and sustainability; our people, our business partners and suppliers, governments and communities; and our assets and financial integrity. Each section contains key principles and expectations and includes guidance on where to find further information. Everyday business decisions will be guided by our code, alongside ‘Who we are’, our Safety Leadership Principles and Operating Management System.
Our code applies to all bp employees, officers and members of the board. Failure to follow our code may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. In addition, we want to work with business partners that share our commitment to safety, ethics and compliance. We expect and encourage all our contractors and their employees to act in a way that’s consistent with our code. bp will take appropriate measures where we believe they have not met our expectations or their contractual obligations. More on supplier expectations.
Having one set of beliefs and clear expectations in our code helps us make choices in a consistent way, around the globe, in many different contexts. Each section of the code is set out clearly for everyone – wherever they work.