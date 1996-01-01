Our beliefs and code of conduct

We’ve set a new purpose and ambition – to reimagine energy for people and planet and to become a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero.



To achieve those goals and drive value through the energy transition, we’ve defined a new strategy and reorganized the company. Now we are introducing ‘Who we are’ – which we believe will help us create an environment that encourages and supports everyone to perform at their best.



‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.



It comprises three simple beliefs that can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day. We believe that bringing to life all three of these beliefs will give us the energy and drive to deliver our purpose and ambition.



The introduction of the new culture frame is subject to local law, including works council consultation, where applicable.

