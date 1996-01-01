Supplier expectations

Site traffic information and cookies

We work with suppliers who strive for sustainability in their supply chain, and innovation and excellence in their delivery
Juniper topsides under construction at the TOFCO shipyard in La Brea, Trinidad

Our supply chain: working with bp

bp’s suppliers are key to how we implement our purpose of reimagining energy for people and our planet and getting to net-zero by 2050 or sooner. bp's expectations of its suppliers articulates the core expectations of our shared commitments with suppliers based on our code of conduct, with emphasis on:

  1. Ethics and compliance
  2. Health, safety and environment
  3. Financial crime and regulatory compliance
  4. Sustainability
  5. Human rights and modern slavery
  6. Non-discrimination and harassment
  7. Data privacy, cyber security and intellectual assets
  8. Speak up
     

We ask that you uphold these expectations and communicate them to your workers, subcontractors, agents and other business partners involved in work for bp.

Download bp’s expectations of its suppliers in English. Translations will be available soon.

bp's expectations of its suppliers

