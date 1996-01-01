Supplier expectations

Our supply chain: working with bp

bp’s suppliers are key to how we implement our purpose of reimagining energy for people and our planet and getting to net-zero by 2050 or sooner. bp's expectations of its suppliers articulates the core expectations of our shared commitments with suppliers based on our code of conduct, with emphasis on:

Ethics and compliance Health, safety and environment Financial crime and regulatory compliance Sustainability Human rights and modern slavery Non-discrimination and harassment Data privacy, cyber security and intellectual assets Speak up



We ask that you uphold these expectations and communicate them to your workers, subcontractors, agents and other business partners involved in work for bp.

