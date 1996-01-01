Procurement processes

Step 1: Getting started



bp evaluates and selects the supplier with the intent to invite them to an upcoming sourcing event. The supplier selection is based on pre-established criteria, amongst others, this would typically include:

capability to act in accordance with the bp supplier expectations guidelines

a sound financial position

technically capable of delivering in line with bp standards

ability to deliver the scope of work safely.

If your company has not been set up as a bidder contact with bp, bp will send an invite to you to register as a bidder so that bp can invite you to participate in future sourcing events. Once you receive the invitation to register as a bidder, you will need to take either of the following actions:

If your company does not have an existing Ariba Network account, you will need to create a standard Ariba Network account before you can proceed to register as a bidder and participate in the sourcing event. Click on the ‘supplier sourcing registration guide’ to see how to set up an Ariba account for new users.

For existing Ariba users, you may log in using your Ariba Network username and password. Check the 'supplier sourcing registration guide' on how to use your existing Ariba Network account to log in.

If your company has been set up to participate in bp sourcing events but your key contact has changed, please update and manage the contact information in your Ariba Network account accordingly. Note that bp will send the sourcing event invitation to the contacts maintained in the Ariba Network.

Note, there is no fee associated with registering for a standard Ariba Network account to participate in a bp sourcing event. Please read the FAQs if you have further questions.



Step 2: Participate in the sourcing event by creating a connection via the SAP Ariba platform

Suppliers selected for the sourcing event will receive an email invite (see sample invitation below) from the Ariba administrator to complete a SAP Ariba ‘proposals and questionnaires’ form. After clicking on the link provided within the email, you will be redirected to the SAP Ariba Network page where you can select 'sign up' (for a new Ariba account) or 'log in' (if you have an existing Ariba account).

