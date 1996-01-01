Procurement processes

bp evaluates and selects the supplier with the intent to invite them to an upcoming sourcing event. The supplier selection is based on pre-established criteria, amongst others, this would typically include:
If your company has not been set up as a bidder contact with bp, bp will send an invite to you to register as a bidder so that bp can invite you to participate in future sourcing events. Once you receive the invitation to register as a bidder, you will need to take either of the following actions:
Note, there is no fee associated with registering for a standard Ariba Network account to participate in a bp sourcing event. Please read the FAQs if you have further questions.
Suppliers selected for the sourcing event will receive an email invite (see sample invitation below) from the Ariba administrator to complete a SAP Ariba ‘proposals and questionnaires’ form. After clicking on the link provided within the email, you will be redirected to the SAP Ariba Network page where you can select 'sign up' (for a new Ariba account) or 'log in' (if you have an existing Ariba account).
Once you have logged into the Ariba main page, you will be able to locate the sourcing event by selecting the Ariba ‘proposals and questionnaires' option from the top left SAP banner. Below the SAP banner, you will notice the ‘BP INTERNATIONAL' tab and other company names if you have been using this account with other customers.
Click on the ‘BP INTERNATIONAL' tab and you will see the event(s) listed in the respective status group. Click on the relevant event title to access the relevant event.
You will arrive in the ‘1. Review event details’ section, and on this page, you will see the event overview and timing rules. Read through the instructions on the page to advance into the event content. You may refer to the ‘guideline document with screen shot’ for a step-by-step guide on how to complete the proposal and questionnaire.
All communication regarding the sourcing event must be communicated through the Ariba message board until the live event closes.
Based on the pre-established award criteria, the participating supplier will be thoroughly evaluated and then informed of the results. bp will notify you on the result via the Ariba message board.
bp executes our contracts via digital signatures using DocuSign.
bp evaluates and selects the supplier with the intent to invite them to an upcoming sourcing event. The supplier selection is based on pre-established criteria, amongst others, this would typically include:
Suppliers selected for the sourcing event will receive an email invite from info@m.fairmarkit.com. No registration is required, and the supplier should click the link in the email to access the RFQ. An optional portal is available if the supplier wishes to review all of their RFQs in one place. You have the option to register for the portal when completing the RFQ.
On accessing Fairmarkit, the ‘bp bid request’ form will open for you, and you can review the RFQ requirements and place your bid. At the top of the RFQ bid form is the deadline date for the bid submission. Instructions on the overall requirements and the submission condition will be stated in the ‘notes’ section.
On completion of the relevant RFQ fields, attach any supporting documents as requested, and submit your bid. Invited suppliers have the option to indicate interest prior to submitting a quotation before the deadline. Alternatively, suppliers can indicate ‘no bid’ and reasons for not participating. Suppliers will be able to amend the submitted bids if the RFQ has not yet passed its deadline.
For support with understanding the requirements of a particular RFQ please use the ‘questions to buyer’ section of the ‘bp bid request’ form to reach out to the bp sourcing agent. This can be done at any point prior to the event closing.
For support with the application please refer to the Fairmarkit vendor help centre.
You can also raise support tickets using the Fairmarkit website or by emailing support@fairmarkit.com.
Based on the pre-established award criteria, the participating suppliers will be thoroughly evaluated and then informed of the results. Although you will be able to see if you have been awarded the RFQ or not on the Fairmarkit portal, the Fairmarkit RFQ award is not a contractual commitment, and you will require a bp contract or purchase order for a formal commitment to be in place.
If you are successful, this will be issued once all approvals are in place via the normal channels e.g. Ariba or SAP.
Once additional bp approvals take place the appropriate contractual document will be created and issued for approval.
An introduction to Contracting AI
As part of the procurement process you may be invited to negotiate a contract with bp via Contracting AI. Contracting AI is an AI-powered web-based application that automates the creation and negotiation of contracts.
You will receive an email invitation to join a deal or contract, follow the embedded link to complete the user registration, if you do not already have an account. Populate all of the required information and register your account. Once you’ve done this, you can sign into the application via the ‘Access contract’ button and get started.
Note, there is no cost for registering or use of Contracting AI.
Once you have accessed the contract via Contracting AI, you will be able to review the document and where relevant any clause options that you are able to select before submitting to bp for review.
All of the clause options in Contracting AI are clauses that bp have agreed to in the past, and it is entirely up to you whether you choose to select one of these or remain with the standard clauses.
Each clause option may cost a number of allocated points based on the impact to the bp business. All suppliers will be allocated a finite number of points at the start of the process, enabling you to use this allocation to carry out changes to the contract as required.
Any proposed amendments remain confidential to you until your nominated person submits the contract.
The commercial aspect of the contract and any statement of works are still negotiated outside the application.
Access our dedicated supplier portal to check real-time invoice status, manage your company data, access help materials, and raise a ticket or live chat directly with a helpdesk agent