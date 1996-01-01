Overview of our supplier portal Our dedicated supplier portal offers suppliers: Self-service access to real-time invoice status and payment information.

A consolidated, global view of invoice status as it progresses through bp's approval process.

The ability to view and request a change to your company information stored on bp’s records.

Access to help and support via live chat and ticket management.

Visibility to track progress of your queries and responses from bp's helpdesk agents in one place.

Access to comprehensive help and support materials on bp's procurement process. Please note: the supplier portal does not replace your existing process for submitting invoices to bp for payment.



Can I use the portal? To gain access to the portal, you will need to register with a personalised corporate email address. You will also need to provide a valid paid invoice number from the last 12 months and its corresponding invoice amount, to authenticate access to your supplier account.



Our video and registration guide will help you to navigate the portal

Watch a video to help you navigate the portal