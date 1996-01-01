Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Supplying to bp
  4. Supplier portal

Supplier portal

We’re committed to providing you the support you need to transact with bp. Register for our supplier portal and access real-time invoice status, manage company data and get support. You can find guidance below to help you navigate the portal
Access the supplier portal
Quick links
Portal registration guide pdf / 1.1 MB
Transacting with bp

Overview of our supplier portal

Our dedicated supplier portal offers suppliers:

 

  • Self-service access to real-time invoice status and payment information.
  • A consolidated, global view of invoice status as it progresses through bp's approval process.
  • The ability to view and request a change to your company information stored on bp’s records.
  • Access to help and support via live chat and ticket management.
  • Visibility to track progress of your queries and responses from bp's helpdesk agents in one place.
  • Access to comprehensive help and support materials on bp's procurement process.

 

Please note: the supplier portal does not replace your existing process for submitting invoices to bp for payment.

Access the supplier portal

Can I use the portal?

To gain access to the portal, you will need to register with a personalised corporate email address. You will also need to provide a valid paid invoice number from the last 12 months and its corresponding invoice amount, to authenticate access to your supplier account.

Our video and registration guide will help you to navigate the portal

Registration guide pdf / 1.1 MB

Watch a video to help you navigate the portal

How do I log in?

To log in to the supplier portal, you will use your email address provided during registration (confirmed in your activation email) and the password associated with your corporate account. Access will be granted via Microsoft Azure B2B, using your own organisation’s login credentials. bp will not provide or maintain user passwords.

Related content

Supplier portal

Ariba Network

Generic Ariba Network supplier training