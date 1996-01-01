Site traffic information and cookies

Supplier support materials

For existing suppliers please register for our supplier portal to get access to support and other offerings. For support on set up and invoicing via the Ariba Network or invoicing for non-Ariba Network users, please review the materials on this page

Support for suppliers who invoice using the Ariba Network  

Invoicing guidance overview

 

Please follow the invoicing instructions as set out in your contract from bp. The guidelines will help to ensure that invoices are paid in accordance with negotiated terms. Suppliers transacting with bp are reminded not to supply goods and/or services to bp without first receiving a valid bp purchase order (PO) or non-PO reference (VID).

 

If your invoice is paid by credit card, your bp contact person will advise you accordingly on how to submit the invoice including any required content. 
 

View my invoices

 

Want to see if your invoice has been paid? Please register to access our supplier portal which will grant you read-only access to your invoices. You can view the status of all of your invoices in one place with the ability to filter on date, invoice status and much more. Registration is required to use the portal.

 

Supplier portal
Help with onboarding to Ariba Network

 

New to using Ariba? Please download a copy of our onboarding pack with all the required information, contact details and easy-to-follow screen shots to get you set up and ready to invoice bp for your goods or services.
 

Ariba Network onboarding pack pdf / 1,013 KB

Live supplier webinars


We are offering live training webinars over the coming months designed to help you understand the following processes:

  • PO confirmation
  • Service entry sheet (SES) submission
  • Invoice creation
  • Credit note submission
  • Tips and tricks to use Ariba more efficiently


View available dates and times and register for a webinar

 

Ariba Network supplier training portal (multi-language support) 
 

This learning site is designed to assist suppliers using their Ariba Network account to:

  • learn what Ariba Network is, and how to get started
  • the different account types
  • how to configure your account, including payment and bank information
  • how to add new users
  • how to view your scheduled payment due date
  • remittance information.
     
Ariba Network support site
For bp-specific instructions, please refer to the add-on documentation provided below:
bp-specific training guides for purchase orders starting with 43

 

These add-on guides provide bp-specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review each guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.

 

Invoicing guide - Mexico only pdf / 259 KB
Invoicing guide - all other suppliers pdf / 302.7 KB
bp invoicing requirements pdf / 158.7 KB
Support contact information pdf / 357.8 KB
Training videos
VIDEOID=1_xunlqvs3
How to create an invoice from a limit order without a contract for bp
VIDEOID=1_tirqk9b4
How to create an invoice with a contract for bp
VIDEOID=1_qx8ys34z
How to create an invoice from a standard PO for bp
VIDEOID=1_4m6ki7or
Tax configuration
VIDEOID=1_vs8xgpd2
PO confirmation
VIDEOID=1_9ptfrrsc
Credit note submission
VIDEOID=1_pbmzhm40
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guides for purchase orders starting with 48 or 30

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.  


Important reminders:

  • no paper invoices will be accepted for Ariba users
  • purchase order confirmation and ship notices are not required.
     
bp-specific training guide pdf / 267.1 KB
Training videos
VIDEOID=1_2vr35xwh
Material invoice creation
VIDEOID=1_4m6ki7or
Tax configuration
VIDEOID=1_9ptfrrsc
Credit note submission
VIDEOID=1_pbmzhm40
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guide for purchase orders starting with 49

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
 

bp-specific training guide pdf / 183.7 KB
Training videos
VIDEOID=1_2vr35xwh
Material invoice creation
VIDEOID=1_4m6ki7or
Tax configuration
VIDEOID=1_pmu1i4zo
Service invoice creation
VIDEOID=1_vs8xgpd2
PO confirmation
VIDEOID=1_pmkcz9jp
SES submission
VIDEOID=1_vlyv1w81
Correction SES submission
VIDEOID=1_9ptfrrsc
Credit note submission
VIDEOID=1_pbmzhm40
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guide for invoicing against contracts

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review the guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.

 

bp-specific training guide pdf / 576.7 KB
Training videos
VIDEOID=1_2vr35xwh
Material invoice creation
VIDEOID=1_4m6ki7or
Tax configuration
Support for suppliers who do not invoice using the Ariba Network 

Invoice guidance overview


Please follow the invoicing instructions as set out in your contract from bp. The guidelines will help to ensure that invoices are paid in accordance with negotiated terms. Suppliers transacting with bp are reminded not to supply goods and/or services to bp without first receiving a valid bp purchase order (PO) or non-PO reference (VID).


If your invoice is paid by credit card, your bp contact person will advise you accordingly on how to submit the invoice including any required content. 

How to submit your invoice if you are not Ariba Network enabled

 

bp have deployed SAP ARIBA in multiple business entities. If you are an Ariba Network enabled supplier, please follow the guides on how to submit an invoice here. Ariba Network enables you direct and real time receipt of purchase orders from bp and immediate transmission of your invoices to the bp accounts payable department.


We will continue accepting invoices in PDF format in countries/business entities where SAP ARIBA invoicing is not yet enabled. This list includes bp e-mail addresses for PDF invoice documents. Please select the relevant country and bp transaction entity to obtain the mailbox information.

 

You should follow only one invoice submission channel. Please do not send your invoices several times through different routes as this will delay your invoice payment from being generated.


We do not recommend submitting invoices in paper form unless it is mandatory as per your local legal and fiscal requirements, and no alternative compliant electronic invoicing channels exist.

 

bp email addresses for PDF invoices xlsx / 46.5 KB
Invoice requirements: Non-Ariba enabled suppliers

 

Your invoice must conform to:

  1. all local legal requirements
  2. be submitted on your company letterhead and/or invoice template
  3. be a valid tax invoice.


It must also include the following information or it may be rejected:

Header information:

  • bp legal company name/address (match legal entity that issued the PO)
  • document type ('invoice' or 'credit' clearly stated on the first page of the document)
  • invoice number (16 characters or less)
  • invoice date
  • invoice currency that matches PO currency* (in letters only e.g. CAD, GBP, USD, EUR)
  • supplier legal name and address matching the legal entity to which the PO was issued
  • supplier tax registration number**
  • bp VAT/registration number (UK only)**.

    Line item information:
  • invoice line item supplier part number/service reference (include ESN reference for BPX Energy)
  • invoice line item description of goods/services provided
  • invoice line item quantity of goods/services provided
  • invoice line item unit of measure
  • invoice line item unit price (excluding sales and use tax and net of any discounts or price adjustments)
  • invoice line total (net of any discounts or price adjustments)
  • invoice line item sales and use tax amount**
  • invoice line item accurate service start and end dates (can be at invoice header if accurate for all services being invoiced)
  • invoice line item cost object (cost center/work breakdown structure (WBS) element/internal order) if requested by your bp business contact.

    Total invoice information:
  • net invoice amount (net of any discounts or price reduction strategies)
  • total sales and use tax amount (by rate if applicable)**
  • total withholding tax (WHT) amount (by rate if applicable)**
  • gross invoice amount
  • if UK VAT is due, the total net value and total VAT amount in GBP by rate (UK only)**
  • supporting documentation, meeting all legal and tax requirements, detailing type and date of services performed (as agreed by your bp business contact).


In addition, invoices must include:

For invoices with purchase orders For invoices without purchase orders
A single bp purchase order number per invoice Your bp business contact name and email address
A bp PO line item number per invoice line tem, that reflects the materials or services being invoiced Non-PO invoice reference (i.e. VID, OTID as provided by your bp business contact

If an invoice has been rejected previously, please correct the reason for rejection and ensure that the invoice meets the minimum invoice requirements detailed above.


In addition:

  • do not consolidate previously submitted invoices
  • do not change or add to the previous invoice number, e.g. do not add an 'A' to the end of invoice reference numbers for Ariba, paper or email invoices
  • do include all supporting documentation.

 

* Invoices submitted to bp US legal entities will be assumed to be USD unless otherwise stated. Invoices submitted to bp Canadian legal entities will be assumed to be CAD unless otherwise stated.
** Per local tax requirements.
