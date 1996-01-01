Supplier support materials

Please follow the invoicing instructions as set out in your contract from bp. The guidelines will help to ensure that invoices are paid in accordance with negotiated terms. Suppliers transacting with bp are reminded not to supply goods and/or services to bp without first receiving a valid bp purchase order (PO) or non-PO reference (VID).
If your invoice is paid by credit card, your bp contact person will advise you accordingly on how to submit the invoice including any required content.
Want to see if your invoice has been paid? Please register to access our supplier portal which will grant you read-only access to your invoices. You can view the status of all of your invoices in one place with the ability to filter on date, invoice status and much more. Registration is required to use the portal.
New to using Ariba? Please download a copy of our onboarding pack with all the required information, contact details and easy-to-follow screen shots to get you set up and ready to invoice bp for your goods or services.
We are offering live training webinars over the coming months designed to help you understand the following processes:
This learning site is designed to assist suppliers using their Ariba Network account to:
These add-on guides provide bp-specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review each guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.
Important reminders:
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review the guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
bp have deployed SAP ARIBA in multiple business entities. If you are an Ariba Network enabled supplier, please follow the guides on how to submit an invoice here. Ariba Network enables you direct and real time receipt of purchase orders from bp and immediate transmission of your invoices to the bp accounts payable department.
We will continue accepting invoices in PDF format in countries/business entities where SAP ARIBA invoicing is not yet enabled. This list includes bp e-mail addresses for PDF invoice documents. Please select the relevant country and bp transaction entity to obtain the mailbox information.
You should follow only one invoice submission channel. Please do not send your invoices several times through different routes as this will delay your invoice payment from being generated.
We do not recommend submitting invoices in paper form unless it is mandatory as per your local legal and fiscal requirements, and no alternative compliant electronic invoicing channels exist.
Your invoice must conform to:
It must also include the following information or it may be rejected:
Header information:
In addition, invoices must include:
|For invoices with purchase orders
|For invoices without purchase orders
|A single bp purchase order number per invoice
|Your bp business contact name and email address
|A bp PO line item number per invoice line tem, that reflects the materials or services being invoiced
|Non-PO invoice reference (i.e. VID, OTID as provided by your bp business contact
If an invoice has been rejected previously, please correct the reason for rejection and ensure that the invoice meets the minimum invoice requirements detailed above.
In addition: