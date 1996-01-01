Supplier support materials

bp have deployed SAP ARIBA in multiple business entities. If you are an Ariba Network enabled supplier, please follow the guides on how to submit an invoice here. Ariba Network enables you direct and real time receipt of purchase orders from bp and immediate transmission of your invoices to the bp accounts payable department.



We will continue accepting invoices in PDF format in countries/business entities where SAP ARIBA invoicing is not yet enabled. This list includes bp e-mail addresses for PDF invoice documents. Please select the relevant country and bp transaction entity to obtain the mailbox information.

You should follow only one invoice submission channel. Please do not send your invoices several times through different routes as this will delay your invoice payment from being generated.



We do not recommend submitting invoices in paper form unless it is mandatory as per your local legal and fiscal requirements, and no alternative compliant electronic invoicing channels exist.