If you are unable to locate the order using the search parameters, contact the bp supplier helpdesk and request the order to be resent.
It is important to note that if there is a contract or catalogue in place with defined rates for services, bp expects suppliers to select those line items from the contract and enter the actual quantity of services performed based on the applicable unit of measure (UOM).
If there is no published contract in place with line item information, please provide a full breakdown of those services (free text entry) including any supporting evidence for those ad-hoc charges and submit them to bp for approval.
Please ensure that a detailed description for each line item has been populated. Also ensure to specify the applicable unit of measure otherwise the service entry sheet will be rejected by the system.
For the SES number field, this is a supplier decision - this number can be anything that is relevant to the supplier to manage their tracking of their service sheets and invoices.
We can recommend something like SS+ invoice number.
For example: If your invoice is INV101, then you could use SS101 for your service sheet number.
For the Qty (quantity) field, please note that the system will accept a maximum of 2 decimal points, e.g. 1.25. Anything more than this, e.g. 1.255, will be rejected. Please ensure you input no more than 2 decimal points in this field as our payment systems will error when processing this entry.
If you have pricing at three decimals you need to use the “price per” functionality to bring it up to two decimals.
For example: Instead of using: “0.005” USD each (per 1), use: “0.05” USD each (per 10).
The date that you submit your invoice and not your service entry sheet is the date that the system will start the clock on your payment terms. Simply add that date + payment terms = date paid (Mon-Fri).
Example: Invoice submitted on 1 January + 30 day payment terms = payment on the 31st of January (or first business day following this date.)
Alternatively, you can view the payment date in the SAP Business Network system by accessing the 'scheduled payments' tab. You can find further information on the SAP Business Network supplier learning site.
Please review the instructions on how to submit a credit memo.
Note: credit memos for services require an SES correction completed before raising the credit memo.
Note: the negative/correction SES will require the same bp business approval as regular service sheets.
If the goods and/or services are taxable under local tax legislation, tax must be applied to the invoice line(s).
Note that the system accommodates if the rates differ per line item.
Suppliers will need to add an exempt tax line for each line attracting no tax.
If the supplier doesn’t have a VAT number they may just enter 'non-VAT registered' in the field 'supplier VAT number' and the system will let them proceed (they may also update their company profile with this information in the field 'VAT ID' so that they don’t need to enter it for each invoice individually).
If the supplier does at some point register and start charging VAT then they should update this to their real VAT number.
