Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Supplying to bp
  4. Transacting with bp
  5. FAQs

FAQs

 
Quick links to FAQ categories
Purchase orders
Service entry sheets / goods receipts
Invoice / remittance
Credit memos / correction service entry sheets
Tax / VAT
SAP Business Network account setup, account types, update details
Notifications

Purchase orders

I have not received an order from bp, what should I do?

Please contact the bp representative, with whom a supplier has contracted work, to confirm if an order has been created.

What happens if the interactive email has been misplaced or deleted?

 

  • Log in to your SAP Business Network supplier portal
  • Click on the ‘orders’ tile.
  • Check the list of POs displayed (if the PO is not displayed in the list please ensure you change the date filter to the date range that includes the date the PO was initially sent to you).
  • Go to the ‘actions’ column for the PO you want to resend and click the 3 dots ‘…’ and select ‘send me a copy’.

If you are unable to locate the order using the search parameters, contact the bp supplier helpdesk and request the order to be resent.

Back to top

Service entry sheets (SES) / goods receipts

How does bp want my service entry sheets submitted?


It is important to note that if there is a contract or catalogue in place with defined rates for services, bp expects suppliers to select those line items from the contract and enter the actual quantity of services performed based on the applicable unit of measure (UOM).


If there is no published contract in place with line item information, please provide a full breakdown of those services (free text entry) including any supporting evidence for those ad-hoc charges and submit them to bp for approval.


Please ensure that a detailed description for each line item has been populated. Also ensure to specify the applicable unit of measure otherwise the service entry sheet will be rejected by the system.

 

What should I input for the SES number field?


For the SES number field, this is a supplier decision - this number can be anything that is relevant to the supplier to manage their tracking of their service sheets and invoices. 

 

We can recommend something like SS+ invoice number.

 

For example: If your invoice is INV101, then you could use SS101 for your service sheet number. 

 

 

Does tax need to be added to the service entry sheets that are being submitted?

No. Service entry sheets should be submitted exclusive of tax. If a supplier has accidently submitted a service entry sheet with tax, please contact the bp requestor immediately requesting that they reject it.
 
What happens if a supplier submits a service entry sheet with tax and it is approved?

Contact your bp requestor immediately (or the bp helpdesk) who can reject a service entry sheet after it has been approved. Once the rejection is received, resubmit the service entry sheet.
 
If a supplier supplies goods to bp, who performs the goods receipt in this instance?

A goods receipt is performed internally by the bp requestor only after the requested goods have been successfully received.
 
Is there a decimal point limit for the Qty (quantity) field?


For the Qty (quantity) field, please note that the system will accept a maximum of 2 decimal points, e.g. 1.25. Anything more than this, e.g. 1.255, will be rejected. Please ensure you input no more than 2 decimal points in this field as our payment systems will error when processing this entry. 

 

If you have pricing at three decimals you need to use the “price per” functionality to bring it up to two decimals. 
 

For example: Instead of using: “0.005” USD each (per 1), use: “0.05” USD each (per 10).

 

Back to top

Invoice / remittance

How do I know when my invoice is going to be paid?


The date that you submit your invoice and not your service entry sheet is the date that the system will start the clock on your payment terms. Simply add that date + payment terms = date paid (Mon-Fri).
 

Example: Invoice submitted on 1 January + 30 day payment terms = payment on the 31st of January (or first business day following this date.)


Alternatively, you can view the payment date in the SAP Business Network system by accessing the 'scheduled payments' tab. You can find further information on the SAP Business Network supplier learning site

Where is remittance information located in the portal or will it be emailed?

A notification will be generated via email to the recipients noted under the supplier's company settings in the SAP Business Network. This notification will contain a link to the respective remittance advice that can be viewed within the SAP Business Network.
 
How do I check my invoice status? (e.g due date, approved, rejected?)

Please register to use bp's supplier portal for read-only access to real time invoice status.
 
Back to top

Credit memos / correction service entry sheets (SES)

How do I raise a credit memo?


Please review the instructions on how to submit a credit memo.

 

Note: credit memos for services require an SES correction completed before raising the credit memo. 
 

How do I create a correction service entry sheet?

 

  1. Click the service entry sheet for which you want to create a correction service entry sheet.
  2. SAP Business Network displays the details of the service entry sheet.
  3. Click the 'create correction service sheet' button.
  4. If required, modify the start date and date fields.
  5. Modify the 'quantity' or 'unit' field as required.
  6. You can only enter a negative value in this field.
  7. Click 'next'.
  8. Click 'submit'. 

 

Note: the negative/correction SES will require the same bp business approval as regular service sheets. 
 

Back to top

Tax / VAT

Does a supplier need to include tax when creating an invoice?


If the goods and/or services are taxable under local tax legislation, tax must be applied to the invoice line(s).

 

Note that the system accommodates if the rates differ per line item.

If the invoice contains multiple line items and some are tax-exempt, what should be done?


Suppliers will need to add an exempt tax line for each line attracting no tax.

  1. Insert a tax category (e.g. VAT, GST, sales tax) to each line separately.  
  2. Click 'add to included lines'.
  3. Under 'exempt detail', select 'exempt' (this will mean this line is exempt from tax).
  4. Type 0% in the rate (%) field. 
  5. Once you add the 0% exemption to the line, please utilize the ‘comments’ field to explain:
    1. which of the line items are not subject to tax, and
    2. why they are not subject to tax.
  6. This information is important to enable our invoicing payments team to match the respective line items in an efficient manner.
     
What if a supplier does not have a VAT number?


If the supplier doesn’t have a VAT number they may just enter 'non-VAT registered' in the field 'supplier VAT number' and the system will let them proceed (they may also update their company profile with this information in the field 'VAT ID' so that they don’t need to enter it for each invoice individually).


If the supplier does at some point register and start charging VAT then they should update this to their real VAT number.
 

How to update a supplier’s tax information so that it automatically outputs on all invoices?


A supplier’s tax registration details can be administered from within the company profile which is accessible under:

  • company settings > company profile

then:

  • select the 'business tab'
  • fill in the tax information section.
     
Back to top

SAP Business Network account setup, account types, update details

Can more than one person access the SAP Business Network Standard account within our organisation?


Yes, additional users can be added to the SAP Business Network by going to:

 

  • company settings > users > create
     
How does a supplier access their SAP Business Network Standard account?

A supplier must access their Standard account from the interactive email containing the original order from bp.
 
Is the mobile app available for Standard account suppliers?

Yes, it is highly recommended as new functionality will be rolled out in future to enhance the current options in the app.
 
How do I stop accruing fees for my SAP Business Network Enterprise account?

Using the SAP Business Network Enterprise account to invoice bp will attract usage fees. Please review SAP's accounts and fees information to understand the fee structure. Please raise a downgrade request directly with SAP who will downgrade the account after all outstanding invoices are paid.  
 
SAP Business Network support for Enterprise suppliers pdf / 921.3 KB

If you have a SAP Business Network Standard account you can find instructions on how to contact support below.
 
SAP Business Network support for Standard suppliers pdf / 1,009.8 KB
Why are SAP charging me for my SAP Business Network account?

Using the SAP Business Network Enterprise account to invoice bp will attract usage fees. Please review SAP's accounts and fees information to understand the fee structure. If you have any issues regarding fees, please raise a dispute case directly with SAP.  
 
How to raise a dispute case
How do I change my SAP Business Network account administrator?
How do I get technical help with my SAP Business Network account if I cannot sign in?
Back to top

Notifications

What are examples of notifications that I will receive within the SAP Business Network under a Standard account?


Examples of notifications include:

  • receipt of new and unconfirmed order reminders
  • service entry sheet status changes
  • invoice rejection notifications and,
  • status changes, payment remittance, etc.

Can notifications be sent to multiple people within our organisation?


Yes, notifications can be sent to three email addresses which is administered under:

  • company settings > notifications

then,

  • click the 'general' tab, 'network' tab or 'discovery' tab

and,

  • select which notifications you wish to enable or disable.
     
Back to top

Related content

Supplier portal

SAP Business Network

Generic SAP Business Network supplier training