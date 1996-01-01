

It is important to note that if there is a contract or catalogue in place with defined rates for services, bp expects suppliers to select those line items from the contract and enter the actual quantity of services performed based on the applicable unit of measure (UOM).



If there is no published contract in place with line item information, please provide a full breakdown of those services (free text entry) including any supporting evidence for those ad-hoc charges and submit them to bp for approval.



Please ensure that a detailed description for each line item has been populated. Also ensure to specify the applicable unit of measure otherwise the service entry sheet will be rejected by the system.