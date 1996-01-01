If a purchase order is necessary, you must not start work on behalf of bp or supply goods until you have received the purchase order.
Your bp buyer will contact you for a quote of the required goods/services and will use this quote to raise the relevant purchase order.
If you have not received a purchase order and are ready to supply, please contact your business representative directly and request a purchase order. The purchase order number will be required in the invoice to be submitted.
Upon receipt of the purchase order, we request that you supply the goods/services within the indicated time frame. Should you be unable to fulfil the order requirements, please email your bp buyer with full details.
Once you have dispatched the goods or agreed the value of the services with your bp buyer, please submit your invoice for payment to the stated ‘bill to’ address on your purchase order and indicate your purchase order number in the invoice.
Payment will be made in accordance with the relevant payment terms. Payment terms will start on receipt of a compliant invoice.
The purchase order number can be found in the ‘Information’ section at the top left-hand side of your purchase order.
The bill to address can be found in the lower box on the left-hand side of your purchase order.
For support with queries relating to POs please use the support / FAQs on this site or contact us via the supplier portal.
bp have deployed SAP ARIBA in multiple business entities. Ariba Network enables you direct and real-time receipt of purchase orders from bp and immediate transmission of your invoices to the bp accounts payable department.
The guidelines below will help to ensure that invoices are paid in accordance with negotiated terms. Suppliers transacting with bp are reminded not to supply goods and/or services to bp without first receiving a valid bp purchase order (PO) via Ariba.
Below are the specific guidelines on the Ariba process depending on your purchase order with bp:
|Ariba purchase order starting with
|Supplier actions in Ariba Network
|Confirm Purchase Order (PO)
|Confirm Service Entry Sheet (SES)
|Submit invoice
|43 – series
|Yes
|Yes
|48 or 30 – series
|Yes
|49 – series
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Invoice against contract
|Yes
These add-on guides provide bp-specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review each guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.
Important reminders:
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review the guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
We are offering live training webinars over the coming months designed to help you understand the following processes:
Please download a copy of our onboarding pack with all the required information, contact details and easy-to-follow screen shots to get you set up and ready to invoice bp for your goods or services.
Please register to access our supplier portal which will grant you read-only access to your invoices. You can view the status of all of your invoices in one place with the ability to filter on date, invoice status and much more.