Your bp buyer will inform you if you will be transacting with bp via the Ariba Network. By agreeing to supply to bp in an Ariba enabled country, you also agree to using Ariba to transact with bp

If a purchase order is necessary, you must not start work on behalf of bp or supply goods until you have received the purchase order.



Your bp buyer will contact you for a quote of the required goods/services and will use this quote to raise the relevant purchase order.



If you have not received a purchase order and are ready to supply, please contact your business representative directly and request a purchase order. The purchase order number will be required in the invoice to be submitted.



Upon receipt of the purchase order, we request that you supply the goods/services within the indicated time frame. Should you be unable to fulfil the order requirements, please email your bp buyer with full details.



Once you have dispatched the goods or agreed the value of the services with your bp buyer, please submit your invoice for payment to the stated ‘bill to’ address on your purchase order and indicate your purchase order number in the invoice.



Payment will be made in accordance with the relevant payment terms. Payment terms will start on receipt of a compliant invoice.