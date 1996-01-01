Site traffic information and cookies

Your bp buyer will inform you if you will be transacting with bp via the Ariba Network. By agreeing to supply to bp in an Ariba enabled country, you also agree to using Ariba to transact with bp
 

If a purchase order is necessary, you must not start work on behalf of bp or supply goods until you have received the purchase order.


Your bp buyer will contact you for a quote of the required goods/services and will use this quote to raise the relevant purchase order.


If you have not received a purchase order and are ready to supply, please contact your business representative directly and request a purchase order. The purchase order number will be required in the invoice to be submitted.


Upon receipt of the purchase order, we request that you supply the goods/services within the indicated time frame. Should you be unable to fulfil the order requirements, please email your bp buyer with full details.


Once you have dispatched the goods or agreed the value of the services with your bp buyer, please submit your invoice for payment to the stated ‘bill to’ address on your purchase order and indicate your purchase order number in the invoice. 


Payment will be made in accordance with the relevant payment terms. Payment terms will start on receipt of a compliant invoice.

Finding information on a purchase order

The purchase order number can be found in the ‘Information’ section at the top left-hand side of your purchase order.

 

The bill to address can be found in the lower box on the left-hand side of your purchase order.

 

For support with queries relating to POs please use the support / FAQs on this site or contact us via the supplier portal.

 

bp have deployed SAP ARIBA in multiple business entities. Ariba Network enables you direct and real-time receipt of purchase orders from bp and immediate transmission of your invoices to the bp accounts payable department. 

 

The guidelines below will help to ensure that invoices are paid in accordance with negotiated terms. Suppliers transacting with bp are reminded not to supply goods and/or services to bp without first receiving a valid bp purchase order (PO) via Ariba.

 

Below are the specific guidelines on the Ariba process depending on your purchase order with bp:

Ariba purchase order starting with Supplier actions in Ariba Network
Confirm Purchase Order (PO) Confirm Service Entry Sheet (SES) Submit invoice
43 – series Yes   Yes
48 or 30 – series      Yes
49 – series Yes Yes Yes
Invoice against contract     Yes
Based on your Ariba purchase order number, please refer to the support materials provided below.
bp-specific training guides for purchase orders starting with 43

 

These add-on guides provide bp-specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review each guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.

 

Invoicing guide - Mexico only pdf / 259 KB
Invoicing guide - all other suppliers pdf / 302.7 KB
bp invoicing requirements pdf / 149.6 KB
Support contact information pdf / 332.9 KB
Training videos
How to create an invoice from a limit order without a contract for bp
How to create an invoice with a contract for bp
How to create an invoice from a standard PO for bp
Tax configuration
PO confirmation
Credit note submission
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guides for purchase orders starting with 48 or 30

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payments on time.  


Important reminders:

  • no paper invoices will be accepted for Ariba users
  • purchase order confirmation and ship notices are not required.
     
bp-specific training guide pdf / 267.1 KB
Training videos
Material invoice creation
Tax configuration
Credit note submission
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guide for purchase orders starting with 49

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review this guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.
 

bp-specific training guide pdf / 183.7 KB
Training videos
Material invoice creation
Tax configuration
Service invoice creation
PO confirmation
SES submission
Correction SES submission
Credit note submission
Setting up your Ariba account with a new PO from bp
bp-specific training guide for invoicing against contracts

 

This add-on guide provides bp specific instructions to ensure that you are aware of the correct steps to follow. Please review the guide to ensure you will be able to invoice and receive payment on time.

 

bp-specific training guide pdf / 576.7 KB
Training videos
Material invoice creation
Tax configuration
SAP Ariba multilingual support page
If you need additional support for using Ariba, please check the multilingual pages by SAP Ariba.
Ariba Network support site

Live supplier webinars


We are offering live training webinars over the coming months designed to help you understand the following processes:

  • PO confirmation
  • Service entry sheet (SES) submission
  • Invoice creation
  • Credit note submission
  • Tips and tricks to use Ariba more efficiently


View available dates and times and register for a webinar

New to using Ariba?

 Please download a copy of our onboarding pack with all the required information, contact details and easy-to-follow screen shots to get you set up and ready to invoice bp for your goods or services.

Download now pdf / 1,013 KB

Want to see if your invoice has been paid? 

Please register to access our supplier portal which will grant you read-only access to your invoices. You can view the status of all of your invoices in one place with the ability to filter on date, invoice status and much more.

Visit the supplier portal

