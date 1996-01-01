Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Supplying to bp
  4. Transacting with bp
  5. Invoicing process for bp vendors for non-PO (purchase order) categories

Invoicing process for bp vendors for non-PO (purchase order) categories

Your bp buyer will inform you about the transaction process for supplying to bp.  

 

If you are an approved vendor in the non-PO category, these guidelines will assist you throughout the process. 

 

 

The following is the list of bp approved non-PO categories:

 

  1. Insurance
  2. Utilities: electricity, gas, water, steam
  3. HR employee Benefits: e.g. medical services, health insurance, coupons / vouchers (for employee bonuses), relocation services, etc.
  4. Customs duties and tariffs
  5. Corporate donations: public affairs payment, corporate sponsorship, etc.
  6. Membership fees
  7. Departmental cost (where time & expense and p-card is not available): hotel/conference charges, subscriptions (excluding individual subscriptions), meeting catering
  8. Fines and levies
  9. Litigation claims
  10. Tax
  11. Dividend payments
  12. Right of way payments / land deals
  13. Treasury payments
  14. Corporate acquisitions / divestures
  15. Rent charges based on contract not covered by real estate
  16. Vehicle leasing agreements

 

A valid PO is necessary if the transaction is not a part of the above approved list of non-PO categories. Please contact your bp buyer to obtain a valid PO before commencement of work or delivery of goods and/or services to bp.

How to submit a non-PO invoice

 

bp is committed to paying our vendors on time, in line with agreed terms and conditions. Please review the bp invoicing requirements to ensure your invoices submitted to bp meet these standards for correct first-time submission, and prompt payment.

 

You should submit your non-PO invoices including supporting documents, in a single attachment, to the mailboxes below: 

No bp legal entity Country Mailbox to submit non-PO invoices
1

bp Australia Pty. Ltd.

Australia

arbau@bp.com
2

bp Developments Australia Pty. Ltd.

Australia

 arbau@bp.com
3

bp Energy Australia Pty. Ltd.

Australia

 arbau@bp.com
4

Elite Customer Solutions Pty. Ltd.

Australia

 arbau@bp.com
5

bp Bulwer Island Pty. Ltd.

Australia

 arbau@bp.com
6

BP Refinery (Kwinana) Proprietary Limited

Australia

arbau@bp.com
7

bp Oil New Zealand Ltd.

New Zealand

 arbnz@bp.com
8

BP France

France

ariba.fuels.fr@bp.com
9

BP Business Solutions India Private Limited

India

ariba.gbs.in@bp.com
10

BP Business Service Centre Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Malaysia

 aribamy@bp.com
11

bp International Limited

United Kingdom

ariba.uk@bp.com
12

Air BP Limited

United Kingdom

ariba.uk@bp.com
13

BP Oil UK Limited

United Kingdom

ariba.uk@bp.com
14

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited

United Kingdom

ariba.uk@bp.com
15

BP Exploration Operating Co Ltd (Low Carbon)

United Kingdom

 ariba.uk@bp.com
16

BP Corporation North America Inc.

United States

aribaus@bp.com
17

BP Carbon Solutions LLC

United States

aribaus@bp.com
18

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd.

South Africa

 ariba.za@bp.com
19

OVERSEAS BRANCH - BP Europa SE Hamburg Zweigniederlassung BP (Switzerland) Baar

Switzerland

ariba.fuels.ch@bp.com
If the bp legal entity is not specified in the list above, please refer to this list of mailboxes to submit your non-PO invoices to.
bp email addresses for PDF invoices xlsx / 60.1 KB

Note: For invoices with a PO, you should use the SAP Business Network for invoice submission or for non-SAP Business Network invoices, please submit to the relevant invoice ingestion mailboxes indicated in the PO. 

 

 

Reminder

 

To avoid any delay in invoice processing or payment, please ensure all invoices comply with bp invoicing requirements, including all tax and legal requirements. If an invoice does not meet these requirements, it will be rejected, and the payment terms will not begin until a compliant invoice has been submitted and received by bp. In particular, please ensure:

  • The Invoice is addressed to the correct bp legal entity, e.g. “bp International Limited.”
  • The Invoice must include your bp contact name and email address on the face of the invoice.
  • Do not submit paper invoices or send your invoice to an individual within bp. Only submit one invoice per email with no additional attachments – supporting documents should follow the invoice in one attachment.
  • Emailed invoices should be in PDF or TIF format only, without encryption and not exceed 18MB. Note: please exclude company signatures.
  • Upon receipt of an emailed invoice, vendors will receive an automated email acknowledgement advising that the invoice has been received for processing.  However, the invoice may later be rejected if it is not compliant with bp requirements.

Related content

FAQs

Supplier expectations

Supplier portal