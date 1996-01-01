Invoicing process for bp vendors for non-PO (purchase order) categories

A valid PO is necessary if the transaction is not a part of the above approved list of non-PO categories. Please contact your bp buyer to obtain a valid PO before commencement of work or delivery of goods and/or services to bp.

If you are an approved vendor in the non-PO category, these guidelines will assist you throughout the process.

How to submit a non-PO invoice

bp is committed to paying our vendors on time, in line with agreed terms and conditions. Please review the bp invoicing requirements to ensure your invoices submitted to bp meet these standards for correct first-time submission, and prompt payment.

You should submit your non-PO invoices including supporting documents, in a single attachment, to the mailboxes below: