Invoicing process for bp vendors for non-PO (purchase order) categories

If you are an approved vendor in the non-PO category, these guidelines will assist you throughout the process.
A valid PO is necessary if the transaction is not a part of the above approved list of non-PO categories. Please contact your bp buyer to obtain a valid PO before commencement of work or delivery of goods and/or services to bp.
bp is committed to paying our vendors on time, in line with agreed terms and conditions. Please review the bp invoicing requirements to ensure your invoices submitted to bp meet these standards for correct first-time submission, and prompt payment.
You should submit your non-PO invoices including supporting documents, in a single attachment, to the mailboxes below:
|No
|bp legal entity
|Country
|Mailbox to submit non-PO invoices
|1
|
bp Australia Pty. Ltd.
|
Australia
|2
|
bp Developments Australia Pty. Ltd.
|
Australia
|arbau@bp.com
|3
|
bp Energy Australia Pty. Ltd.
|
Australia
|arbau@bp.com
|4
|
Elite Customer Solutions Pty. Ltd.
|
Australia
|arbau@bp.com
|5
|
bp Bulwer Island Pty. Ltd.
|
Australia
|arbau@bp.com
|6
|
BP Refinery (Kwinana) Proprietary Limited
|
Australia
|7
|
bp Oil New Zealand Ltd.
|
New Zealand
|arbnz@bp.com
|8
|
BP France
|
France
|9
|
BP Business Solutions India Private Limited
|
India
|10
|
BP Business Service Centre Asia Sdn. Bhd.
|
Malaysia
|aribamy@bp.com
|11
|
bp International Limited
|
United Kingdom
|12
|
Air BP Limited
|
United Kingdom
|13
|
BP Oil UK Limited
|
United Kingdom
|14
|
BP Exploration Operating Company Limited
|
United Kingdom
|15
|
BP Exploration Operating Co Ltd (Low Carbon)
|
United Kingdom
|ariba.uk@bp.com
|16
|
BP Corporation North America Inc.
|
United States
|17
|
BP Carbon Solutions LLC
|
United States
|18
|
BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd.
|
South Africa
|ariba.za@bp.com
|19
|
OVERSEAS BRANCH - BP Europa SE Hamburg Zweigniederlassung BP (Switzerland) Baar
|
Switzerland
Note: For invoices with a PO, you should use the SAP Business Network for invoice submission or for non-SAP Business Network invoices, please submit to the relevant invoice ingestion mailboxes indicated in the PO.
To avoid any delay in invoice processing or payment, please ensure all invoices comply with bp invoicing requirements, including all tax and legal requirements. If an invoice does not meet these requirements, it will be rejected, and the payment terms will not begin until a compliant invoice has been submitted and received by bp. In particular, please ensure: