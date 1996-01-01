Supplying to bp

Site traffic information and cookies

bp currently works with over 40,000 global and diverse suppliers across 70 countries. Building strong relationships with our contractors and suppliers is an important step in delivering our net zero ambition and our aims

 

We’ve set aims to get bp to net zero and help the world get there too, to care for our planet, and to improve people’s lives. We look forward to working with suppliers that share our beliefs, support our aims,  genuinely care about building sustainable supply chains and strive for innovation and excellence in their delivery.

Supplier portal

Access our dedicated supplier portal to check real-time invoice status, manage your company data, access help materials, and raise a ticket or live chat directly with a helpdesk agent

Our supplier programmes

Find out more about how we put bp’s purpose into action through sustainability, local development and supplier diversity programmes

Supplier expectations

Read more about what bp expects of its suppliers

bp’s procurement processes 

Read more about bp’s sourcing and transacting processes

Supplier support materials

View our supplier training guides and find out where to get support on transacting with bp

Useful links for suppliers 

Supplier portal
Visit SAP Business Network
Cyber security and bp suppliers