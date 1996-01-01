SAP Fieldglass CTR Digitization

CTR: Cost/Time/Resource Digitization — collaboration between bp and suppliers via SAP Fieldglass

Cost Time Resource (CTR) digitization is currently deployed in Gulf of Mexico for selected bp suppliers and will deploy to other regions later. Your bp representative will reach out to you when it is time to onboard other suppliers.​



At bp, we continuously look for ways to improve our service purchasing processes and supplier interactions. As part of this journey, we are exploring how to digitize our existing processes within the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) region to enable more efficient collaboration and create a clear workflow for both suppliers and bp business users. ​



CTR is a connection between Backbone (PRO) and SAP Fieldglass (Services Procurement module). This innovative solution is basically a scope collaboration and execution between bp Planners and Suppliers. It will digitize and automate processes that has been manual in the past in a collaborative fashion.​



The main change will be the implementation of SAP Fieldglass, which is a cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS), in alignment with the overall SAP S/4HANA implementation. We have worked extensively to ensure that the new ways of working will provide an efficient and effective workflow for both suppliers and bp users (specifically Planners). ​



Moving from SAP Business Network (formerly known as SAP Ariba Network) to Evaluated Receipt Settlement (ERS) will be a change. The ERS process automates the payment process by matching invoices to goods receipts/service entry sheets, reducing the need for manual involvement and improving billing visibility, allowing for more effective tracking and monitoring of invoices and payments, which helps to reduce invoice processing costs.​