Human rights

We respect the rights of our workforce and those living in communities near our sites who are affected by our activities. We set out our commitments in our human rights policy and code of conduct, and our operating management system contains requirements and guidance on respecting the rights of workers and community members.



Human rights governance

The board-level safety and sustainability committee (S&SC) has oversight of human rights, including the review of our performance in assessing and managing risks associated with modern slavery. The group operations risk committee reviews progress on managing the potential operational and associated supply chain risks of modern slavery.



Our human rights working group was consolidated from 1 January 2021 into the sustainability forum which, as one of its activities, considers current and emerging human rights risks of potential group significance, defines the overall bp position, and integrates performance across the group with regards to the Human Rights Policy and relevant sustainability aims, including Just Transition (aim 12), Sustainable Livelihoods (aim 13) and Greater Equity (aim 14).



Businesses and local operations are responsible for mitigating and managing the risks and implementing actions to help us meet our human rights policy commitments and relevant group requirement.





Advancing human rights through our aims

Our aim 12 is to support a just energy transition that advances human rights and education.



We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition – one that delivers decent work and quality jobs; and also supports the livelihoods of local communities. To support a just energy transition, we aim to collaborate with key stakeholders and other industries to support the advancement of human rights through the transition. We will do this by developing just transition plans in priority areas and helping the workforce to develop skills for the future energy system, taking a socially inclusive approach. We aim to build stronger relationships with local communities, based on mutual trust and respect, and will support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building, where we work.

