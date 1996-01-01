Site traffic information and cookies

Our brands

Each of our brands has its own heritage and personality, but they all have one thing in common – they symbolize, embody or provide tremendous energy
bp’s helios logobp’s helios logo

bp is our main global brand. It is the name that appears on production platforms, refineries, ships and corporate offices as well as on wind farms, research facilities and at retail service stations.

Since ‘BP’ petrol first went on sale in Britain in the 1920s, the brand has grown to become recognized worldwide for quality gasoline, transport fuels, chemicals and alternative sources of energy such as wind and biofuels. We are committed to making a real difference in providing better energy that is needed today and in the changing world of tomorrow.

Castrol logoCastrol logo

One of the world’s top motor oil and specialist lubricants brands

Aral logoAral logo

‘Everything’s super’: Aral is Germany's leading fuel retail brand

bp pulse logobp pulse logo

Energizing the future of transportation

Amoco logoAmoco logo

Meeting the fuel needs of US motorists since 1912

bp Connect logobp Connect logo

The flagship of New Zealand’s bp service station network

ampm logoampm logo

Convenience shops in the western US with a unique personality

Thorntons logoThorntons logo

A fuel and convenience store chain across six US states

Wild Bean Cafe logoWild Bean Cafe logo

A brand on the move across four continents

air bp logoair bp logo

Innovating and shaping the aviation industry for more than 90 years

TravelCenters of America logoTravelCenters of America logo

TravelCenters of America: ‘Make yourself at home’

