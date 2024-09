A deal with the Admiralty

1914

Winston Churchill had taken a new role in British politics as First Lord of the Admiralty. Britons were proud of their navy, and oil-powered vessels were the latest innovation.

But while Anglo-Persian executives had courted the Royal Navy for years as a prospective customer for its oil, the old guard at the Admiralty had been hesitant to endorse coal’s upstart rival.

Churchill was a believer. He thought Britain needed a dedicated oil supply, and he argued the case in Parliament, urging his colleagues to “look out upon the wide expanse of the oil regions of the world!” Only the British-owned Anglo-Persian Oil Company, he said, could protect British interests.

The resolution passed resoundingly, and the UK government then became a major shareholder in the company. Churchill had ended Anglo-Persian’s cash crisis, and in 1914, no one had long to quietly ponder the long-term implications of a company entwining its commercial interests with a political entity. Eight weeks later, WWI had begun. By its end, war without oil would be unimaginable.