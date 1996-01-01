To help the board fulfil its responsibilities consistent with its terms of reference, board meetings are structured around four pillars: strategy, performance, people and governance:

Strategy Strategy

Strategy is a core part of the board’s role. Working alongside the CEO and bp leadership team, the board shapes and ultimately sets bp’s purpose, strategy and values. The board reviews and assesses the strategy at board meetings as we work towards delivering our targets and aims.



Performance Performance

bp is committed to performing while transforming. To operate safely and reliably as we deliver on our strategy, the board reviews and seeks assurance of bp’s performance against the strategy and annual plan.



People People

The board assesses and monitors bp’s culture to ensure alignment with the company’s purpose, strategy and values. The board recognizes the importance of effective engagement with shareholders and other stakeholders and encourages participation from these groups. This includes seeking meaningful and regular dialogue with our workforce.



Governance Governance

The board requires the CEO to oversee the implementation of a comprehensive system of internal controls and it reviews bp’s internal control and risk management frameworks. The board is accountable for ensuring that the company’s corporate governance is in line with its duties under UK corporate law, the FRC’s Corporate Governance Code, bp’s articles of association and its internal governance structure.



As part of the governance structure and in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code the board has documented the responsibilities of the chair of the board, the CEO and the senior independent director. These can be found below:

