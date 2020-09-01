1 September 2020
Chair of the audit committee and member of the remuneration committee
Non-executive director of Legal & General Group plc
Member of The 100 Group Main Committee
Chair of the Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates Working Group
British
Tushar Morzaria is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of strategic financial management, investment banking, operational and regulatory relations experience. He was group finance director and a member of the board of Barclays PLC, the British universal banking and financial services company, before stepping down in April 2022. Prior to joining Barclays in 2013, Tushar held various senior roles at JP Morgan including the CFO of its Corporate & Investment Bank at the time of the merger of the investment bank and the wholesale treasury/security services business. Tushar is currently a non-executive director of Legal & General Group plc, the British multinational financial services and asset management company.
Tushar’s experience as group finance director of Barclays PLC gives him a breadth of knowledge and insight into financial, tax, treasury, investor relations and strategic matters which provides benefit to Tushar’s role as the audit committee chair. He has strong experience in delivering corporate change programmes while maintaining a focus on performance.
Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward