Tushar Morzaria

Tushar Morzaria - independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director

Appointed: 

1 September 2020

 

Board and committee activities:

Chair of the audit committee and member of the remuneration committee

 

Outside interests:

Non-executive director of Legal & General Group plc

Member of The 100 Group Main Committee

Chair of the Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates Working Group

 

Nationality: 

British

Career summary

Tushar Morzaria is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of strategic financial management, investment banking, operational and regulatory relations experience. He was group finance director and a member of the board of Barclays PLC, the British universal banking and financial services company, before stepping down in April 2022. Prior to joining Barclays in 2013, Tushar held various senior roles at JP Morgan including the CFO of its Corporate & Investment Bank at the time of the merger of the investment bank and the wholesale treasury/security services business. Tushar is currently a non-executive director of Legal & General Group plc, the British multinational financial services and asset management company. 

 

Skills and experience

Tushar’s experience as group finance director of Barclays PLC gives him a breadth of knowledge and insight into financial, tax, treasury, investor relations and strategic matters which provides benefit to Tushar’s role as the audit committee chair. He has strong experience in delivering corporate change programmes while maintaining a focus on performance.

