Career summary

Between 2016-2023, Dave Hager was the executive chairman of the Devon Energy Corporation. Prior to that he served in various other leadership roles, including as president and chief executive officer from 2015 to 2021. Mr. Hager started his career in 1979 with the Mobil Oil Corporation (now Exxon Mobil Corporation). From there he worked at the Sun Company, Inc. from 1981 to 1989. From 1989 to 1999, Mr. Hager served in various leadership roles as a part of Oryx Energy Company. He later served as executive vice president of Kerr-McGee, which was acquired by Anadarko in 2006. Mr. Hager has previously served on the boards of EnLink Midstream, LLC, a midstream energy services company, and Pride International, Inc., an oil production company. Mr. Hager received a B.S. in geophysics from Purdue University.



Skills and experience

Dave Hager has over 40 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. He brings deep-rooted knowledge of the US upstream oil and gas industry and the board benefits from his strategic focus, combined with his experience in driving operational results and capital efficiency.

