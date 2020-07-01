Site traffic information and cookies

Murray Auchincloss

Murray Auchincloss - chief financial officer

Chief financial officer 

Leadership team tenure: 

Appointed 1 July 2020

 

Outside interests:

Board member of Aker BP ASA
Main committee member of The 100 Group

Member of the European Round Table for CFOs

 

Nationality: 

Canadian

Career

Murray Auchincloss qualified as a chartered financial analyst in the US, leading on to a wide range of tax and financial roles, first for Amoco and then for bp after the two organizations merged in 1998. Murray has worked in both the US and the UK, in a range of roles including chief financial officer, Upstream, and chief financial officer, North Sea. He was the chief financial officer of the company’s North American Gas business and, as head of the chief executive’s office for three years, managed all aspects of that office and the executive process. As chief financial officer, Murray heads up finance, tax, treasury, planning and performance management, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, audit, global business services and procurement. Murray is currently a member of the board of directors for Aker BP ASA, Norway, and a member of the 100 Group Main Committee.

 

Skills and experience

Murray’s financial expertise, experience and knowledge make him a trusted advisor and group leader. His broad experience of working across the group has provided him with deep insight into bp’s assets and businesses. Murray has a degree in commerce from the University of Calgary, Canada, and qualified as a chartered financial analyst at the University of West Virginia, US. His drive to modernize is improving bp’s financial teams, controlling costs and continuing to deliver transparent financial disclosures to investors and markets.

