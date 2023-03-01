1 March 2023
Member of the safety and sustainability committee
Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Limited
Non-executive director of ABB Ltd; Director of Novelis Inc.
Non-executive director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd
Director, Indian Institute of Metals
Partner, Vasuki Trikuta LLP
Indian
Satish Pai has been Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer of their Aluminium Business since 2013 and leads Hindalco’s Sustainability Board. Before joining Hindalco Industries, Satish had been with Schlumberger for 28 years in a range of engineering and management roles, including executive vice-president, worldwide operations. Satish has also served as a non-executive director of ABB since 2016.
Satish is an accomplished and transformative executive with broad experience in operations and technology management in both resources and energy industries. The board will also benefit from his strong digital capability and experience.
