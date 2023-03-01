Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Board and leadership team
  4. The board
  5. Satish Pai

Satish Pai

Satish Pai - Independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director

Appointed: 

1 March 2023

 

Board and committee activities:

Member of the safety and sustainability committee


Outside interests:

Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Limited
Non-executive director of ABB Ltd; Director of Novelis Inc.
Non-executive director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd
Director, Indian Institute of Metals
Partner, Vasuki Trikuta LLP

 

Nationality:

Indian

Career summary

Satish Pai has been Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer of their Aluminium Business since 2013 and leads Hindalco’s Sustainability Board. Before joining Hindalco Industries, Satish had been with Schlumberger for 28 years in a range of engineering and management roles, including executive vice-president, worldwide operations. Satish has also served as a non-executive director of ABB since 2016.

 

Skills and experience 

Satish is an accomplished and transformative executive with broad experience in operations and technology management in both resources and energy industries. The board will also benefit from his strong digital capability and experience.

Related content

The board and leadership team

View profiles of the bp board and leadership team

Annual General Meeting

Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward