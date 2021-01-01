Site traffic information and cookies

Karen Richardson - Independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director

Appointed: 

1 January 2021

 

Board and committee activities:

Chair of the innovation advisory council and member of the audit committee

 

Outside interests:

Chair of Origin Materials Inc.
Partner at Artius Capital Partners

 

Nationality: 

American

Career summary

Karen Richardson was vice president of Sales at Netscape Communications Corporation from 1995 to 1998 before embarking on several senior executive roles at E.piphany from 1998, including chief executive officer from 2003 to 2006. In 2011 she became a non-executive director of BT plc where she served for seven years. She also served as a director of Exponent Inc. from 2013 to 2022, and a director of Worldpay Inc. (Worldpay Group plc) between 2016 and 2019. Karen is currently chair at Origin Materials. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and was awarded distinctions from the Stanford Industrial Engineering Department and the American Institute of Industrial Engineers.

 

Skills and experience

Karen’s 30 years’ experience in the technology industry means that she brings exceptional knowledge of digital, technology, cyber and IT security matters from working with innovative companies in Silicon Valley. Karen is considered to have the necessary skills and experience to help drive strong performance, in particular across the growth businesses of Convenience & Mobility and Gas & Low Carbon Energy.

