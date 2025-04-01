Career summary

Ian is currently chair of Grafton Group plc. He is senior independent director, chair of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees at Anglo American plc. Mr Tyler is also senior independent director and chair of the audit committee at Synthomer plc.

Ian has previously served as chair of Affinity Water Limited and Amey UK plc, Vistry Group plc (formerly Bovis Homes Group) and of Cairn Energy plc, and is a former non-executive director of BAE Systems plc , VT Group plc and Cable & Wireless Communications plc, amongst other non-executive board roles. Ian’s senior executive career was at Balfour Beatty plc, a global infrastructure business, joining as finance director in 1996 and serving as chief executive from 2005 to 2013.

Skills and experience

Ian brings a strong track record of executive and non-executive experience across multiple industries, most recently leading the remuneration committees of some of the UK’s largest quoted companies. The board’s discussions will benefit from the focus he will bring on performance against bp’s strategy.