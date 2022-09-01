1 September 2022
Member of the remuneration and people and governance committees
CEO of Aviva plc
Co-Chair of the UK Transition Force Taskforce
Appointed HM Treasury’s Women in Finance Champion
Member of the Geneva Association
Member of the FCA Practitioner Panel
Principal Member of Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)
British
Amanda Blanc joined Aviva plc as CEO in July 2020 having started her career as a graduate at one of Aviva’s ancestor companies, Commercial Union. Amanda held several senior executive roles across the industry, before returning to Aviva as CEO. Amanda was previously the Group CEO at AXA UK, PPP & Ireland and the former CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group. She has also held leadership positions at Ernst & Young, Groupama Insurance Company and been the Chair of Professional Rugby at the Welsh Rugby Union.
Amanda brings wide-ranging board experience and industry and regulatory connections, having previously been Chair of the Association of British Insurers and a Member of the UK Takeover Panel. Amanda also combines the experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and across Europe with her membership of GFANZ, a global financial coalition committed to accelerating the transition to a net zero economy. She was awarded the Women in Insurance Outstanding Achievement Award and recognised in the Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.
