Ben Mathews

Career summary

Ben joined bp as Company secretary in May 2019. He is chair of the Association of General Counsel and Company Secretaries of the FTSE 100 (GC100) and the co-chair of the Corporate Governance Council of the Conference Board. Ben is also a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute.



Ben’s global Company Secretary Team is responsible for providing independent advice and support to the plc board and the boards of all other legal entities in the bp group. The Team's vision is to enhance stakeholder value through dynamic corporate governance.



Former appointments include Group Company Secretary of HSBC Holdings plc and Rio Tinto.

