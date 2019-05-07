Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Board and leadership team
  4. The board
  5. Ben Mathews

Ben Mathews

Ben Mathews - Company secretary

Company secretary

Appointed: 

7 May 2019

 

Nationality: 

British

Career summary

Ben joined bp as Company secretary in May 2019.  He is chair of the Association of General Counsel and Company Secretaries of the FTSE 100 (GC100) and the co-chair of the Corporate Governance Council of the Conference Board. Ben is also a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute. 


Ben’s global Company Secretary Team is responsible for providing independent advice and support to the plc board and the boards of all other legal entities in the bp group. The Team's vision is to enhance stakeholder value through dynamic corporate governance.


Former appointments include Group Company Secretary of HSBC Holdings plc and Rio Tinto.

Related content

The board and leadership team

View profiles of the bp board and leadership team

Annual General Meeting

Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward