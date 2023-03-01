1 March 2023
Member of the Audit Committee
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Spirits Limited (Diageo India)
Member of the Global Executive Committee of Diageo plc
Board member of The Advertising Standards Council of India
Director and Co-chairperson of International Spirits and Wines Association of India
Indian
Hina Nagarajan has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Spirits Limited (Diageo plc’s listed Indian subsidiary) since July 2021. Hina is also a member of the Board of The Advertising Standards Council of India and is a Director and Co-chairperson of International Spirits and Wines Association of India. Prior to joining Diageo, she spent over 30 years in the FMCG industry and held several leadership positions at Reckitt, Mary Kay India and Nestlé India. Within the last five years, Hina has been a non-executive director at two other companies which were publicly quoted during such time: Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc and Seychelles Breweries Limited.
Hina has a proven track record in business transformation and development in complex emerging markets. In particular, she brings deep and wide-ranging experience in customer-focused FMCG businesses, an area of increasing strategic importance for bp. Hina has extensive experience in assessing climate-related risks and opportunities from oversight of sustainability initiatives. The board will benefit greatly from her insights and experience.
