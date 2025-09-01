Site traffic information and cookies

Albert Manifold

Albert Manifold - Independent non-executive director and chair-elect

Independent non-executive director and chair-elect

Appointed:

1 September 2025; chair: 1 October 2025

 

Board and committee activities:

Chair-elect of the people, culture and governance committee, regularly attends the audit, remuneration and safety and sustainability committees

 

Outside interests:

Non-executive director at LyondellBasell Industries
Non-executive director at Mercury Engineering 
Adviser to Clayton Dubilier & Rice

 

Nationality:

Irish 

Career summary

Albert Manifold joined bp on 1 September 2025 as a non-executive director and as chair-elect. He will become chair on 1 October 2025.


Mr Manifold was Chief Executive Officer of CRH plc from January 2014 until December 2024. He has a strong track record of strategic leadership and operational delivery with a focus on cost efficiency, disciplined capital allocation and cash flow generation.


During a 28-year career at CRH, Albert held a number of senior positions, including Managing Director of the Europe Materials Division and Group Development Director. Before joining CRH he held the position of Chief Operating Officer with a private equity group.

 

Skills and Experience

Albert has extensive experience of driving a business through exceptional growth and strategic transformations, leading to profitability and cash generation, and consistently improving returns to shareholders.


Albert is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Accountant. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a master’s in business studies, both from Dublin City University. 

