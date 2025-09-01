Site traffic information and cookies

Simon Henry

Simon Henry - Independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director 

Appointed:

1 September 2025

 

Outside interests:

Non-executive director - Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited

Adviser to the Board of Oxford Flow Ltd

Member of the Board of the Audit Committee Chairs’ Independent Forum

 

Nationality:

British

Career summary

Simon Henry is currently a non-executive director of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited where he is a member of the audit & risk committee and nominations committee.

 

Up to 7 July 2025, Mr Henry also served as a director of Harbour Energy plc and is a former director of Lloyds Banking Group plc and PetroChina Ltd. In an executive career of 35 years with Shell, he held senior finance and management roles internationally and was Chief Financial Officer and a member of their board from 2009 until 2017.

 

Skills and experience

Mr Henry has both broad experience of the global upstream and downstream energy industry and financial and commercial understanding of global markets, together with extensive and varied board experience, gained across the energy industry internationally.

