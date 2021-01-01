Dr Johannes Teyssen

Career summary

Johannes began his professional career at VEBA AG in 1989. There he held a number of leadership positions across Legal Affairs and Key Account Sales. In 2000 VEBA became part of E.ON and in 2001 Johannes became a member of the Board of Management of the E.ON Group’s central management company in Munich. In 2004, he was also appointed to the Board of Management of E.ON SE in Düsseldorf and later went on to become vice-chair in 2008 and CEO in 2010. He was President of Eurelectric from 2013 to 2015 and the World Energy Council’s vice-chair responsible for Europe between 2006 to 2012. Johannes was a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG between 2008 and 2018. He is a senior advisor to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) for their European infrastructure and impact interests and was recently appointed as president of Alpiq Holding Ltd, a leading Swiss energy company (power generator and trader).

Skills and experience

Johannes brings exceptional experience and deep knowledge of the sector and its continuing transformation. His skill set further diversifies and strengthens the overall demographic and attributes of the board. His experience in the energy sector is a key asset for the entire board which enhances its ability to support and oversee the delivery of bp’s new strategy. Johannes has a doctorate in law from the University of Göttingen.

