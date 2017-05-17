Career summary

Melody Meyer retired as president of Chevron Asia Pacific E&P in 2016 after 37 years of distinguished service in key leadership roles in global exploration and production across many operational assignments, projects and technology. Melody is an advocate for the advancement of women in energy as the prior executive sponsor of the Chevron Women’s Network, a member of the advisory board for McKinsey Advancing Women in Energy and through other venues. Melody is a C200 member and has received recognition throughout her career: by Hart Energy as an ‘Influential Woman in Energy’ in 2018; by Women Inc. as one of 2018’s ‘Most Influential Corporate Board Directors’; by 50/50 Women on Boards as an ‘Outstanding Director’ in 2020; and by Transition Economist TE100 as one of the ‘Women of the Energy Transition’ in 2021.

Skills and experience



Melody brings a world-class operational perspective to the board, with a deep understanding of the factors influencing safe, efficient and commercially high-performing projects in a global organization. Her extensive career in the oil and gas industry is predicated on a dedication to excellence, safety and performance improvements. She has expertise in the execution of major capital projects, technology, R&D, creation of businesses in new countries, strategic business planning, merger integration, leading change, and safe and reliable operations. Melody’s vast experience and knowledge in these areas have made her an ideal chair of the safety and sustainability committee, a position she has held since November 2019.

