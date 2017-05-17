Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Board and leadership team
  4. The board
  5. Melody Meyer

Melody Meyer

Melody Meyer - Independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director

Appointed: 

17 May 2017 

 

Board and committee activities:

Chair of the safety and sustainability and member of the remuneration committee

 

Outside interests:

Non-executive director of AbbVie Inc.

Non-executive director of NOV, Inc.

Non-executive director of Energy Internet Corporation

President of Melody Meyer Energy LLC

Director of the National Bureau of Asian Research

Trustee of Trinity University

 

Nationality: 

American

Career summary

Melody Meyer retired as president of Chevron Asia Pacific E&P in 2016 after 37 years of distinguished service in key leadership roles in global exploration and production across many operational assignments, projects and technology. Melody is an advocate for the advancement of women in energy as the prior executive sponsor of the Chevron Women’s Network, a member of the advisory board for McKinsey Advancing Women in Energy and through other venues. Melody is a C200 member and has received recognition throughout her career: by Hart Energy as an ‘Influential Woman in Energy’ in 2018; by Women Inc. as one of 2018’s ‘Most Influential Corporate Board Directors’; by 50/50 Women on Boards as an ‘Outstanding Director’ in 2020; and by Transition Economist TE100 as one of the ‘Women of the Energy Transition’ in 2021.

 

Skills and experience

Melody brings a world-class operational perspective to the board, with a deep understanding of the factors influencing safe, efficient and commercially high-performing projects in a global organization. Her extensive career in the oil and gas industry is predicated on a dedication to excellence, safety and performance improvements. She has expertise in the execution of major capital projects, technology, R&D, creation of businesses in new countries, strategic business planning, merger integration, leading change, and safe and reliable operations. Melody’s vast experience and knowledge in these areas have made her an ideal chair of the safety and sustainability committee, a position she has held since November 2019.

Related content

The board and leadership team

View profiles of the bp board and leadership team

Annual General Meeting

Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward