Board: 26 July 2018; chair: 1 January 2019
Chair of the people and governance committee, regularly attends the safety and sustainability, remuneration and audit committees
Chair of Novo Nordisk AS
Operating Advisor to Clayton Dubilier & Rice
Member of the Board of Trustees of the International Crisis Group
Member of the European Round Table for Industry
Mentor at Chair Mentors International
Norwegian
Helge Lund was appointed chair of the bp board on 1 January 2019. He served as chief executive of BG Group from 2015 to 2016, when it merged with Shell. He joined BG Group from Equinor (formerly Statoil) where he served as its president and chief executive officer for 10 years from 2004. Prior to Equinor, Helge was president and chief executive officer of the industrial conglomerate Aker Kvaerner, and has also held executive positions in the Norwegian industrial holding company, Aker RGI, and the former Norwegian power and industry company, Hafslund Nycomed. He worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company and served as a political advisor for the parliamentary group of the Conservative party in Norway. Prior to joining bp, he was a non-executive director of the oil service group Schlumberger from 2016 to 2018, and Nokia from 2011 to 2014. He served as a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on Sustainable Energy from 2011 to 2014.
Helge’s distinguished career as a leader in the energy industry and his open-minded and forward-looking approach is vital as he leads the board in its oversight of the delivery of bp’s new strategy and net zero ambition. He has deep industry knowledge and global business experience – not only in the oil and gas industry but also in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and construction. His innovative leadership of the board drives cohesion and a strong environment for constructive challenge and oversight as bp works to transform into an integrated energy company.
