  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Corporate governance
  4. Section 172 statement and workforce engagement

Section 172 statement and workforce engagement

The Companies Act 2006 (CA2006) sets out a number of general duties which directors owe to the company. Legislation has been introduced to help shareholders better understand how directors have discharged their duty to promote the success of the company, while having regard to the matters set out in section 172(1)(a) to (f) of the CA2006 (s172 factors).

 

In accordance with the requirements of Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act), the directors consider that, during the financial year ended 31 December 2022, they have acted in a way that they consider, in good faith, would most likely promote the success of the company for the benefit of its members as a whole, having regard to the likely consequences of any decision in the long term and the broader interests of other stakeholders, as required by the Act.

How the board complied with its Section 172 duty pdf / 212.6 KB