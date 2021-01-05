Site traffic information and cookies

ESG at bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet – and our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. We have set out a strategy – with 2025 targets and 2030 aims – which is underpinned by our sustainability frame, to support the delivery of this ambition
ESG

ESG investor pack

pdf / 6.5 MB
Download now
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
ESG datasheet xlsx / 138.1 KB
Annual Report 2021 pdf / 8.3 MB
Notice of Meeting 2022 pdf / 1.1 MB
Net zero ambition report pdf / 8.4 MB
Our sustainability frame governs our wider approach to environmental and social issues and focuses on three areas – getting to net zero, improving people’s lives, and caring for our planet. We have set aims for each focus area: 10 for net zero, 5 for people and 5 for the planet.  
“We believe strong environmental, social and governance performance benefits society, our employees and our shareholders. It creates resilience and enduring value across our activities – from more efficient operations through to unlocking growth opportunities in the energy transition.”


Giulia Chierchia

EVP,  strategy, sustainability & ventures

Our reporting

 

Our reporting is focused on the material sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders. We refer to different reporting frameworks and standards to inform our reporting.

 

You can find details of our reports, policies and positions, ESG data, and frameworks and standards in our reporting centre.

Sustainability report 2021 – photo montage
Reporting centre

Recent events and presentations

Global Optimism podcast

Global Optimism podcast

Strange bedfellows. Bernard Looney and Christiana Figueres discuss why engaging companies with the most carbon to cut is vital to meeting climate goals

Ceres 2021

Ceres 2021

Bernard Looney was joined by Mindy Lubber (Ceres CEO & President) and Jeff Ubben (activist investor & ExxonMobil board member) to talk about the need to focus on five near-term objectives in order to get to net zero by 2050

Anne Simpson, CalPERS

Anne Simpson, CalPERS

Anne Simpson of CalPERS talks about how her organization values dialogue with bp

x

ESG metrics - how, what and why?

Giulia Chierchia, EVP strategy, sustainability & ventures shares why we think ESG metrics and performance can support a world seeking to move towards greater sustainability

People crossing a city street at sunset

We can only fight climate change if businesses help

Bernard Looney and respected climate figurehead Christina Figueres joined forces to urge governments, investors, and the public to get behind companies committed to a low carbon transition in this opinion piece for CNN.com
Amy Myers Jaffe, The Fletcher school at Tufts University

Amy Myers Jaffe, The Fletcher school at Tufts University

Amy Myers Jaffe speaking about how bp has raised the bar for the industry

Related content

Corporate governance

bp’s corporate governance framework has a significant role enabling us to fulfil both our purpose – reimagining energy for people and our planet – and our net zero ambition

Financial disclosures framework

The release of our new financial disclosure framework is an important step in our journey to reinvent bp. The reporting structure defines how we performance manage the company to maximise value

Our approach to sustainability

We want to embed sustainability into our DNA so that it is integrated into our ‎decisions and actions