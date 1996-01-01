Investor relations contacts

Craig is responsible for leading the London and Houston-based investor relations teams and accountable for all investor relations for bp. He joined the company in 1997, most recently leading the North America investor relations team, having also worked in the London investor relations team earlier in his career. Craig has an extensive knowledge of the financial markets across the UK and US, and also deep experience of the upstream business having worked in a number of finance leadership roles. Craig is a Chartered Management Accountant.
Geoff joined the IR team in 2016. He is primarily responsible for communicating with the investment community regarding bp’s strategy, financial and operating results, and the impact of special developments. He acts as a key point of contact for investors and analysts in the UK, Europe and Rest of World. Most recently, Geoff led the North America investor relations team. Prior to joining IR, Geoff worked in a variety of finance and commercial roles in bp’s Upstream business in Gulf of Mexico and Alternative Energy.
Kartikeya (‘Kartik’) joined the IR team on secondment in July 2023. He acts as a key point of contact for investors and analysts in the UK, Europe and Rest of World. Prior to IR, Kartik has worked in a number of finance roles and most recently was the CFO for bp’s India retail joint venture with Reliance.
Georgios joined the team in 2022 and acts as a point of contact for investors and analysts in the UK, Europe and Rest of World. Prior to joining bp, he was the head of IR at a FTSE100 general retailer. Georgios is also a Chartered Accountant.
Ant joined the team in 2019. He manages the integration of environmental, social and governance issues into IR communications and supports investor engagement on these topics. Prior to IR, Ant has worked in a number of bp group and upstream businesses, most recently within Group Policy.
Alice joined the team in 2022. She is primarily responsible for the project management of bp’s financial presentations and communications to the investor community. Prior to IR, Alice has worked in a number of bp finance roles, most recently within planning and performance management.
Ai Cheng is responsible for providing analytic support and is involved in the preparation of bp’s financial presentations to the investor community. Before joining IR, she worked in Accounting Reporting & Control who was responsible for UK statutory financial reporting in various segments across bp.
Sam joined the IR team in 2022 and acts as the central point of contact and coordinator for bp's global engagement activity, responsible for delivering the strategy of IR’s engagement program. Prior to joining IR, Sam was a senior credit advisor at bp Aviation. She brings more than 10 years of expertise in risk management.
Holly joined the IR team in 2018, she is primarily responsible for coordinating the overall IR executive agenda. Prior to joining IR, Holly worked in the financial sector.
Natasha joined the team in 2018. She is Craig Marshall’s personal assistant and has previously undertaken a number of PA and administrative roles for senior executives in bp UK over the past 10 years. Her responsibilities are to support Craig’s work programme and manage his diary.
Shareholder Services: +1 877 638 5672
North America Investor Relations: +1 832-664-3187
Email: ir@bp.com
Graham joined the IR team in 2022. He is primarily responsible for communicating with the investment community regarding bp’s strategy, financial and operating results, and the impact of special developments. He acts as a key point of contact for North American institutional investors. Prior to joining IR, Graham held roles in Upstream and Downstream Finance in the UK, US, Middle East and Brazil, most recently leading global Finance transformation programs. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
Jared joined the IR team in 2021. He is primarily responsible for communicating with the investment community regarding bp’s strategy, financial and operating results, and the impact of special developments. He acts as a key point of contact for North American institutional investors. Before joining IR he worked in a number of Treasury leadership roles and finance roles most recently as global banking relationship manager. He is also a certified public accountant.
Amanda joined the North America Investor Relations team in early 2020. She is the central point of contact for global investor engagement activity at bp. Prior to joining IR, Amanda worked in Communications and External Affairs coordinating special events for bp sponsored by the Houston region.
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward