  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Major projects

Major projects

A diversified portfolio of projects
Major projects databook xlsx / 32.3 KB
An image showing that bp has reached the target of 900mboed
You can find more information on our projects in the construction and design stages in the map below.

 

Projects in operation

Herschel

Herschel Expansion utilizes existing infrastructure to maximize value in the prolific Na Kika Catchment Area, offshore Gulf of Mexico in Mississippi Canyon block 520. It is a three-well tie-back to Na Kika via an extension of the Manuel project high pressure flowline, with the wells phased over the coming years.

Location
 US - Gulf of Mexico
Operator BP
Partners Phase 1 BP (100%); Phase 2 BP (50%), Shell (50%)
Project type Deepwater oil
Started-up February 2022
Peak annual average production, gross ~15 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~10 mboed 
Back to top

Projects in construction

Azeri Central East (ACE)

The ACE project is a development which includes a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in approximately 460 feet of water depth. New infield pipelines will transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

Location
 Azerbaijan
Operator BP
Partners BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.00%), Chevron (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TP (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), OVL (2.31%) 
Project type Conventional oil
Start-up 2023
Peak annual average production, gross ~95 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~10 mboed 
Back to top

Cassia Compression

The project will involve construction of a new platform with throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day. Cassia C will be located ~35 miles off the south-east coast of Trinidad. Gas production from the Greater Cassia Area will be routed to Cassia C for compression before being exported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform.  

Location
 Trinidad
Operator BP
Partners 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago which is owned by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%)
Project type LNG
Start-up 2022
Peak annual average production, gross ~45 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~45 mboed 
Back to top

KG D6 MJ

The MJ project is the third phase of Block KG D6 development off the east coast of India. Together three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas resources. MJ field is located approximately 20 miles offshore and in 2,300-3,600 feet water depth. Seven subsea wells will tie-back to a new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to process  and separate liquids. Gas will be exported to the onshore terminal through an existing 24-inch pipeline. 

Location
 India
Operator Reliance
Partners Reliance (66.67%), BP (33.33%)
Project type Conventional gas
Start-up 2022
Peak annual average production, gross ~90 mboed
Peak annual average production, net ~30 mboed
Back to top

Mad Dog Phase 2

The Mad Dog Phase 2 project includes a new semi-submersible floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from 14 production wells and inject up to 140,000 barrels of water per day using a LoSal system to enhance oil recovery. The new platform will be moored approximately six miles southwest of the existing Mad Dog platform located in 4,500 feet of water about 190 miles south of New Orleans.

Location
 US - Gulf of Mexico
Operator BP
Partners BP (60.5%), Woodside (23.9%), Chevron (15.6%)
Project type Deepwater oil
Start-up 2023
Peak annual average production, gross ~120 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~65 mboed 
Back to top

Seagull

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature development located in the Central North Sea approximately 10 miles south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Seagull will be tied back to the ETAP CPF partially utilising existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal, Grangemouth.

Location
 North Sea
Operator Neptune Energy
Partners BP (50%), Neptune Energy (35%), JAPEX (15%)
Project type Conventional oil
Start up 2023 
Peak annual average production, gross ~30 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~15 mboed 
Back to top

Tangguh Expansion

The Tangguh Expansion project, located in the Papua Barat Province of Indonesia, will add a third LNG process train (Train 3) and 3.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of production capacity to the existing facility, bringing total plant capacity to 11.4 mtpa. The project also includes two offshore platforms, 13 new production wells, an expanded LNG loading facility, and supporting infrastructure.

Location
 Indonesia
Operator BP
Partners BP (40.22%) MI Berau B.V. (16.30%), CNOOC Muturi Ltd (13.90%), Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) Ltd (12.23%), KG Berau Petroleum Ltd (8.60%), KG Wiriagar Overseas Ltd (1.40%), Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi Inc. (7.35%)
Project type LNG
Start-up 2023
Peak annual average production, gross ~115 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~40 mboed 
Back to top

Tortue Phase 1

Tortue Phase 1 is the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project which will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The gas will be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at an innovative nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum of nameplate capacity, with the total gas resources in the field estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet.

Location
 Mauritania and Senegal
Operator BP
Partners BP (56%), Kosmos (27%), PETROSEN (10%), SMHPM (7%) 
Project type LNG
Start-up 2023
Peak annual average production, gross ~70 mboed 
Peak annual average production, net ~35 mboed 
Back to top

Projects in design

Browse

Location
 Australia
Operator Woodside
Partners Woodside (30.60%), Shell (27.00%), BP (17.33%), Japan Australia LNG (14.40%) and PetroChina (10.67%)
Project type LNG 
Project stage Design
Back to top

Cypre

Location
 Trinidad
Operator BP
Partners 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago which is owned by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%)
Project type LNG 
Project stage Design
Back to top

Murlach

Location
 North Sea
Operator BP
Partners BP (80%), Zennor (20%) 
Project type Conventional oil
Project stage Design
Back to top

Palas-Astraea-Juno (PAJ)

Location
 Angola
Operator BP
Partners Sonagol (45%), BP (26.67%), Statoil (13.33%), SSI (15%)
Project type Deepwater oil 
Project stage Design
Back to top

Tortue Phase 2/3

Location
 Mauritania and Senegal
Operator BP
Partners BP (56%), Kosmos (27%), PETROSEN (10%*), SMHPM (7%)
Project type LNG
Project stage Design
Back to top

