Major projects

Projects in operation

Herschel Herschel Expansion utilizes existing infrastructure to maximize value in the prolific Na Kika Catchment Area, offshore Gulf of Mexico in Mississippi Canyon block 520. It is a three-well tie-back to Na Kika via an extension of the Manuel project high pressure flowline, with the wells phased over the coming years.



US - Gulf of Mexico

Operator BP Partners Phase 1 BP (100%); Phase 2 BP (50%), Shell (50%) Project type Deepwater oil Started-up February 2022 Peak annual average production, gross ~15 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~10 mboed



Projects in construction

Azeri Central East (ACE) The ACE project is a development which includes a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in approximately 460 feet of water depth. New infield pipelines will transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

Azerbaijan

Operator BP Partners BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.00%), Chevron (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TP (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), OVL (2.31%) Project type Conventional oil Start-up 2023 Peak annual average production, gross ~95 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~10 mboed

Cassia Compression The project will involve construction of a new platform with throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day. Cassia C will be located ~35 miles off the south-east coast of Trinidad. Gas production from the Greater Cassia Area will be routed to Cassia C for compression before being exported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform.

Trinidad Operator BP Partners 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago which is owned by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%)

Project type LNG Start-up 2022 Peak annual average production, gross ~45 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~45 mboed



KG D6 MJ The MJ project is the third phase of Block KG D6 development off the east coast of India. Together three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas resources. MJ field is located approximately 20 miles offshore and in 2,300-3,600 feet water depth. Seven subsea wells will tie-back to a new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to process and separate liquids. Gas will be exported to the onshore terminal through an existing 24-inch pipeline.

India Operator Reliance Partners Reliance (66.67%), BP (33.33%)

Project type Conventional gas Start-up 2022 Peak annual average production, gross ~90 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~30 mboed

Mad Dog Phase 2 The Mad Dog Phase 2 project includes a new semi-submersible floating production platform with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from 14 production wells and inject up to 140,000 barrels of water per day using a LoSal system to enhance oil recovery. The new platform will be moored approximately six miles southwest of the existing Mad Dog platform located in 4,500 feet of water about 190 miles south of New Orleans.

US - Gulf of Mexico Operator BP Partners BP (60.5%), Woodside (23.9%), Chevron (15.6%) Project type Deepwater oil Start-up 2023 Peak annual average production, gross ~120 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~65 mboed



Seagull Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature development located in the Central North Sea approximately 10 miles south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Seagull will be tied back to the ETAP CPF partially utilising existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal, Grangemouth.

North Sea Operator Neptune Energy Partners BP (50%), Neptune Energy (35%), JAPEX (15%)

Project type Conventional oil Start up 2023 Peak annual average production, gross ~30 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~15 mboed

Tangguh Expansion The Tangguh Expansion project, located in the Papua Barat Province of Indonesia, will add a third LNG process train (Train 3) and 3.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of production capacity to the existing facility, bringing total plant capacity to 11.4 mtpa. The project also includes two offshore platforms, 13 new production wells, an expanded LNG loading facility, and supporting infrastructure.

Indonesia Operator BP Partners BP (40.22%) MI Berau B.V. (16.30%), CNOOC Muturi Ltd (13.90%), Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau) Ltd (12.23%), KG Berau Petroleum Ltd (8.60%), KG Wiriagar Overseas Ltd (1.40%), Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi Inc. (7.35%) Project type LNG Start-up 2023 Peak annual average production, gross ~115 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~40 mboed



Tortue Phase 1 Tortue Phase 1 is the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project which will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The gas will be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at an innovative nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum of nameplate capacity, with the total gas resources in the field estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet.

Mauritania and Senegal Operator BP Partners BP (56%), Kosmos (27%), PETROSEN (10%), SMHPM (7%)

Project type LNG Start-up 2023 Peak annual average production, gross ~70 mboed Peak annual average production, net ~35 mboed



Projects in design

Browse

Australia Operator Woodside Partners Woodside (30.60%), Shell (27.00%), BP (17.33%), Japan Australia LNG (14.40%) and PetroChina (10.67%) Project type LNG Project stage Design

Cypre

Trinidad Operator BP Partners 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago which is owned by BP (70%) and Repsol (30%)

Project type LNG Project stage Design

Murlach

North Sea Operator BP Partners BP (80%), Zennor (20%)

Project type Conventional oil Project stage Design

Angola Operator BP Partners Sonagol (45%), BP (26.67%), Statoil (13.33%), SSI (15%) Project type Deepwater oil Project stage Design

Tortue Phase 2/3