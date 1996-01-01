Site traffic information and cookies

Shareholder and dividend information

bp is committed to creating value for all its shareholders. Use this section to find useful information about bp dividends and learn how to manage your shareholding online
Helge Lund meets shareholders

Shareholders may wish to use our online service which helps you manage your account quickly and securely. Ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp

Useful links for shareholders

Dividends

Key dates for upcoming dividend payments, details of dividend payment options and historical payment information
Communication and eDelivery

Information on what and how we communicate with our shareholders and the option to sign up for eDelivery

Managing your shares

Information on share dealing, shareholding administration, the UK ISA product and online account management

Useful contacts

Ordinary and preference shareholders

The BP Registrar

Link Asset Services (formerly Capita Asset Services)
Tel (UK): 0800701 107
Overseas number:
+44 371 277 1014 
Online: www.mybpshares.com
Email: mybpshares@linkgroup.co.uk

ADS holders

BP Shareholder Services

JPMorgan Chase
Toll-free in the US and Canada:
1-877-638-5672
For outside the US and Canada:
1-651-306-4383
For the hearing impaired:
1-651-453-2133
Online: www.adr.com/bp

Useful documents

To obtain copies of a broad range forms (including scrip election, change of address and bank mandating, ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp. Download useful shareholder documents and historical information from the below list.

Downloads
Memorandum and articles pdf / 667.8 KB
DRIP booklet (historical) pdf / 226.4 KB
Notice of DAP Termination pdf / 129.2 KB

