Share listing information

bp’s share capital is made up of ordinary shares of US$0.25 each, 8% cumulative preference shares of £1 each (‘First preference shares’), and 9% cumulative preference shares of £1 each (‘Second preference shares’).

The main underlying economic currency of the bp group’s cash flows is the US dollar. This is because bp’s major product, oil, is priced internationally in US dollars. Accordingly, to reflect the nature of our business and help investors to assess our performance better, our accounts are prepared in US dollars as the functional currency of bp and our ordinary shares are also denominated in US dollars.

The primary market for the company’s ordinary shares (trading symbol ‘BP.’), 8% cumulative first preferences shares (trading symbol ‘BP.A’) and 9% cumulative second preference shares (trading symbol ‘BP.B’) is the London Stock Exchange (LSE).



The company’s ordinary shares are a constituent element of the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index.

In the US, the company’s securities are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the form of ADSs (trading symbol ‘BP’), for which JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is the depositary (the Depositary) and transfer agent. The Depositary’s principal office is 383 Madison Avenue, Floor 11, New York, NY, 10179, US.

Each ADS represents six ordinary shares. ADSs are evidenced by American depositary receipts (ADRs), which may be issued in either certified or book entry form.

The company’s ordinary shares are also traded in the form of a global depositary certificate representing the company’s ordinary shares on the Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges.

