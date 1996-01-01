Site traffic information and cookies

Contacts and useful documents

Ordinary and preference shareholders

The bp Registrar
Link Group

Central square

29 Wellington street

Leeds

LS1 4DL 
Tel (UK): 0800 701 107
Overseas number: +44 371 277 1014
mybpshares@linkgroup.co.uk

Many shareholder matters can be more efficiently managed online. We would encourage shareholders to use the bp Share Centre before calling the bp Registrar, Link, for assistance.
 

bp share centre

For hard copies of bp publications:

Please visit www.bp.com/papercopies to order printed copies of our group reports and publications.


The Company Secretary's Office:

 

Company Secretary’s Office

BP p.l.c.
1 St James’s Square
London SW1Y 4PD
Tel: +44 (0) 207 496 4000

 

For information about donating shares to charity:

ShareGift

PO Box 72253
London
SW1P 9LQ 
Tel: +44 (0) 207 930 3737
http://www.sharegift.org

 

For enquires about the bp ISA:

 

HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited

PO Box 6189

Coventry CV3 9HS
Tel (UK): 0345 745 6123
Overseas number: +44 (0) 2380 244 095

 

For enquiries regarding CREST:

 

Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited

33 Cannon Street
London EC4M 5SB
Tel: +44 (0) 207 8490000
http://www.euroclear.com/

 

For personal tax queries:

HM Revenue and Customs

https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-revenue-customs

 

For queries regarding unsolicited investment advice:

 

Financial Conduct Authority

http://www.fca.org.uk

 

Action Fraud

http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

 

For share dealing services:

Shareholders who are unsure of what action to take in relation to their holdings should contact an Independent Financial Adviser. bp does not recommend or endorse any particular share dealing service and is not permitted to provide financial advice.

ADS holders

For enquiries about your shareholding or updates to your account, contact The bp ADS Depositary, JPMorgan Chase NA:

 

JPMorgan Chase
P.O. Box 64504
St. Paul, MN 55164-0504
Toll-free in the US and Canada: 1-877-638-5672
For outside the US and Canada: 1-651-306-4383
For the hearing impaired: 1-651-453-2133

 

Shareholder representatives are available Monday through Friday, 7am to 7pm Central Time, with an electronic voice response system available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 

You can also make certain changes to your shareholder account via the bp Share Centre.


For hard copies of bp publications:

 

bp Distribution Services
Issuer Direct
Toll-free in the US and Canada: 1-888-301-2505
Facsimile: 1-800-965-5679
BPReports@issuerdirect.com

 

Useful documents

To obtain copies of a broad range forms (including scrip election, change of address and bank mandating, ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp

 

Download useful shareholder documents and historical information from the below list.

Downloads
Articles of association pdf / 667.8 KB
Dividend reinvestment plan booklet (Historical) pdf / 226.4 KB
Notice of Direct Access Plan Termination (Historical) pdf / 129.2 KB
Exchange of ARCO Book Entry shares (Historical) pdf / 22 KB
Exchange of ARCO Certificated shares (Historical) pdf / 25.2 KB
Listing particulars for BP Amoco- Arco combination (Historical) pdf / 1.1 MB

