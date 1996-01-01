Managing your shares

Information and FAQs on managing your shareholding and using our online bp share centres

For answers to a broad range of common questions regarding administration of your shareholding, please see our helpful, downloadable FAQs.

Should you have any queries which are not addressed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

UK ISA

bp no longer offers a corporate sponsored ISA. For further information about the service, please visit hsbc.co.uk or call 03456 080 848.

Manage your account online

The easiest, quickest and most secure way for a shareholder to access and update their account is via the bp Share Centres. This also allows you to simply obtain and download copies of a broad range forms (including scrip election, change of address and bank mandating).To access and manage your account online, ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp



For more information regarding the bp Share Centres, please see the below summaries. Should you have any queries which are not addressed, please do not hesitate to contact us.