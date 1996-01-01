Managing your shares

For answers to a broad range of common questions regarding administration of your shareholding, please see our helpful, downloadable FAQs.
Should you have any queries which are not addressed, please do not hesitate to contact us.
bp no longer offers a corporate sponsored ISA. For further information about the service, please visit hsbc.co.uk or call 03456 080 848.
The easiest, quickest and most secure way for a shareholder to access and update their account is via the bp Share Centres. This also allows you to simply obtain and download copies of a broad range forms (including scrip election, change of address and bank mandating).To access and manage your account online, ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp
For more information regarding the bp Share Centres, please see the below summaries.
Ordinary and preference shareholders may access their account online via the bp Share Centre at www.mybpshares.com which is a service from the bp Registrar, Link Group that allows you to:
You can register for the service and access your bp Share Centre account at www.mybpshares.com by completing a simple online registration process. An email address is required.
Registered ADS holders may access their account online via the bp ADS Depositary (also US bp Shareholder Services), JP Morgan Chase. On this site you can complete the following, as well as many other actions:
You can access for the service and activate your bp Share Centre account by completing a simple online registration process. To register, visit www.adr.com/bp click ‘Launch Account Access’, then ‘First Time User Sign On’ and follow the sign on instructions.
