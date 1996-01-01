Site traffic information and cookies

Managing your shares

Information and FAQs on managing your shareholding and using our online bp share centres

Shareholding administration

For answers to a broad range of common questions regarding administration of your shareholding, please see our helpful, downloadable FAQs.

Ordinary shareholders FAQs pdf / 223.2 KB
ADS holders FAQs pdf / 173.1 KB

Should you have any queries which are not addressed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

UK ISA

bp no longer offers a corporate sponsored ISA. For further information about the service, please visit hsbc.co.uk or call 03456 080 848.

 

Manage your account online

The easiest, quickest and most secure way for a shareholder to access and update their account is via the bp Share Centres. This also allows you to simply obtain and download copies of a broad range forms (including scrip election, change of address and bank mandating).To access and manage your account online, ordinary and preference shareholders should visit www.mybpshares.com and ADS holders should visit www.adr.com/bp

For more information regarding the bp Share Centres, please see the below summaries. Should you have any queries which are not addressed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Ordinary and preference shareholders

Ordinary and preference shareholders may access their account online via the bp Share Centre at www.mybpshares.com which is a service from the bp Registrar, Link Group that allows you to:

  • your bp shareholding and dividend payments online anytime, anywhere
  • amend your address details
  • apply for dividends to be paid directly to your bank, or change existing bank details
  • express a preference for receiving company mailings by email; and
  • access a comprehensive range of shareholder related information.

You can register for the service and access your bp Share Centre account at www.mybpshares.com by completing a simple online registration process. An email address is required.

ADS holders

Registered ADS holders may access their account online via the bp ADS Depositary (also US bp Shareholder Services), JP Morgan Chase. On this site you can complete the following, as well as many other actions:

  • see your account balance
  • change your address
  • update your account information
  • submit purchase/ sale requests and print/ download certain forms; and
  • consent to receive account statements
  • tax forms and/or certain company information electronically,

You can access for the service and activate your bp Share Centre account by completing a simple online registration process. To register, visit www.adr.com/bp click ‘Launch Account Access’, then ‘First Time User Sign On’ and follow the sign on instructions.

