Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Shareholder and dividend information
  4. Managing your shares
  5. Share dealing FAQs

Share dealing FAQs

Information on buying, selling and transferring bp shares
By law bp, the bp Registrar (Link Group) nor the bp ADS Depositary (JPMorgan Chase NA) are able to offer financial advice. Nor are they able to confirm the price at which you dealt or offer valuations of your holding. bp does not recommend or endorse any particular share dealing service. Shareholders who are unsure of what action to take should consult an independent financial advisor.

For answers to common questions on buying, selling and transferring bp shares please see our helpful, downloadable FAQs.
Ordinary shareholders FAQs pdf / 157 KB
ADS holders FAQs pdf / 59.8 KB

Should you have any queries which are not addressed by the FAQs, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Related content

Annual report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward

Financial calendar

Forthcoming dates in our financial calendar including a pdf download

Share price tools

A range of interactive tools providing in-depth information for our investors