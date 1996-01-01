Lost shareholders

bp endeavours to keep in contact with all our shareholders and return unclaimed funds where possible. If you are not sure whether you still hold shares in bp or if you are aware that you are a current shareholder, to ensure your dividends or shares are not forfeited, check with the bp Registrar, Link Group or the bp ADS Depositary Bank, JP Morgan Chase NA via the bp Shareholder Services team, to confirm that your details are up to date

Ordinary and preference shareholders Please contact the bp Registrar, Link Asset Services for further assistance:



The bp Registrar

Link Group Central square 29 Wellington street Leeds LS1 4DL

Tel (UK): 0800 701 107

Overseas number: +44 371 277 1014

mybpshares@linkgroup.co.uk