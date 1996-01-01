Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Shareholder and dividend information
  4. Managing your shares
  5. Lost shareholders

Lost shareholders

bp endeavours to keep in contact with all our shareholders and return unclaimed funds where possible. If you are not sure whether you still hold shares in bp or if you are aware that you are a current shareholder, to ensure your dividends or shares are not forfeited, check with the bp Registrar, Link Group or the bp ADS Depositary Bank, JP Morgan Chase NA via the bp Shareholder Services team, to confirm that your details are up to date

Ordinary and preference shareholders

Please contact the bp Registrar, Link Asset Services for further assistance:

The bp Registrar

Link Group 

Central square

29 Wellington street

Leeds 

LS1 4DL
Tel (UK): 0800 701 107
Overseas number: +44 371 277 1014 
mybpshares@linkgroup.co.uk 

ADS holders

Please contact bp ADS Depositary Bank, JP Morgan Chase NA via the bp Shareholder Services team for further assistance:

bp Shareholder Services
JP Morgan Chase
P.O. Box 64504
St. Paul, MN 55164-0504
Toll-free in the US and Canada: 1-877-638-5672
For outside the US and Canada: 1-651-306-4383
For the hearing impaired: 1-651-453-2133

Shareholder representatives are available Monday through Friday, 7am to 7pm Central Time, with an electronic voice response system available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

