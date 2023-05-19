Site traffic information and cookies

Shares in issue and share buybacks

Shares in issue is the number of Ordinary shares outstanding at the end of the period shown. The ADR equivalent is equal to the number of Ordinary shares divided by six
Shares in issue (a)
 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22
Shares in issue at period end (thousand) 17,703,285 17,974,112 18,566,848 19,135,400 19,409,157
ADS equivalent (thousand) 2,950,547 2,995,685 3,094,474 3,189,233 3,234,859
Average number of shares outstanding (thousand); discrete 17,891,455 18,178,821 18,885,725 19,388,427 19,514,477
ADS equivalent (thousand); discrete 2,981,909 3,029,803 3,147,620 3,231,404 3,252,412

(a) Excludes treasury shares and includes certain shares that will be issued in the future under employee share-based payment plans.

Share buybacks refers to purchases made by the company of bp ordinary shares, for Treasury shares or subsequent cancellation. Cash can be returned to shareholders both through the dividend (paid quarterly) and by means of the buyback programme.

 

Data as at 19 May 2023.

Share buybacks
 Number of shares (million)
 Total cost in $ (US$ million)
Total in 2000
 222 2,001
Total in 2001 154 1,281
Total in 2002  100 750
Total in 2003 299 1,999
Total in 2004 827 7,548
Total in 2005  1,060 11,597
Total in 2006 1,334 15,481
Total in 2007 663 7,497
Total in 2008 270 2,914
Total in 2009 0 0
Total in 2010 0 0
Total in 2011 0 0
Total in 2012 0 0
Total in 2013 753 5,493
Total in 2014 612 4,796
Total in 2015 0 0
Total in 2016 0 0
Total in 2017 51 343
Total in 2018 50 355
Total in 2019 236 1,511
Total in 2020 120 776
Total in 2021
 707
 3,150
Total in 2022 1,900 9,995
Total in 2023 594 3,808
Total since 2000* 9,952
 81,297

*because of roundings the totals may not agree exactly with the sum of their component parts.

 

Please see the links below for recent regulatory announcements and details of transactions in own shares and buybacks.

2023 share buyback summary xlsx / 25.5 KB
Regulatory news service and filings

