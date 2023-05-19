Shares in issue and share buybacks

|Shares in issue (a)
|1Q23
|4Q22
|3Q22
|2Q22
|1Q22
|Shares in issue at period end (thousand)
|17,703,285
|17,974,112
|18,566,848
|19,135,400
|19,409,157
|ADS equivalent (thousand)
|2,950,547
|2,995,685
|3,094,474
|3,189,233
|3,234,859
|Average number of shares outstanding (thousand); discrete
|17,891,455
|18,178,821
|18,885,725
|19,388,427
|19,514,477
|ADS equivalent (thousand); discrete
|2,981,909
|3,029,803
|3,147,620
|3,231,404
|3,252,412
(a) Excludes treasury shares and includes certain shares that will be issued in the future under employee share-based payment plans.
|Share buybacks
|Number of shares (million)
|Total cost in $ (US$ million)
|Total in 2000
|222
|2,001
|Total in 2001
|154
|1,281
|Total in 2002
|100
|750
|Total in 2003
|299
|1,999
|Total in 2004
|827
|7,548
|Total in 2005
|1,060
|11,597
|Total in 2006
|1,334
|15,481
|Total in 2007
|663
|7,497
|Total in 2008
|270
|2,914
|Total in 2009
|0
|0
|Total in 2010
|0
|0
|Total in 2011
|0
|0
|Total in 2012
|0
|0
|Total in 2013
|753
|5,493
|Total in 2014
|612
|4,796
|Total in 2015
|0
|0
|Total in 2016
|0
|0
|Total in 2017
|51
|343
|Total in 2018
|50
|355
|Total in 2019
|236
|1,511
|Total in 2020
|120
|776
|Total in 2021
|707
|3,150
|Total in 2022
|1,900
|9,995
|Total in 2023
|594
|3,808
|Total since 2000*
|9,952
|81,297
*because of roundings the totals may not agree exactly with the sum of their component parts.
Please see the links below for recent regulatory announcements and details of transactions in own shares and buybacks.
