Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Shareholder and dividend information
  4. Dividends

Dividends

The board have announced a dividend following the 1Q 2023 results. The timetable is shown below: 

1Q 2023 dividend information

Dividend 1Q 2023 Rate
US dollar cash dividend per ordinary share (in US dollars)
 US$0.06610
US dollar cash dividend per ADS (in US dollars)
 US$0.3966 
Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share
 TBA
Dividend event - 1Q 2023 Date
1Q 23 results and US dollar cash dividend announcement date 2 May 2023
Ex-dividend date  11 May 2023
Record date for 1Q 23 dividend 12 May 2023
Scrip available No
Election date: latest date for receipt of DRIP Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for Ordinary shares 30 May 2023, 5pm GMT
Election date: latest date for receipt of GID Dividend Reinvestment Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for ADSs Contact plan administrators - www.adr.com/bp
Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share announcement date 6 June 2023
Dividend payment date and first date of dealings in the new shares
 23 June 2023

Details of the most recent dividend payment

Cash

Quarter 4Q 22
Date dividend paid  31 March 2023
Dividend paid per ordinary share (GBP) £0.055507
Dividend paid per ADS (USD) $0.3966

For any questions relating to receiving your dividends, please use the following contacts-

    

For ordinary shareholders:

LinkGroup

10th Floor, Central Square

29 Wellington Street

Leeds

LS1 4DL

Tel (UK): 0800 701 107

Overseas number: +44 371 277 1014

mybpshares@linkgroup.co.uk

 

For ADS holders:

JPMorgan Chase

P.O. Box 64504

St. Paul, MN 55164-0504

Toll-free in the US and Canada: 1-877-638-5672

For outside the US and Canada: 1-651-306-4383

For the hearing impaired: 1-651-453-2133

 

Related content

Annual report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward

Financial calendar

Forthcoming dates in our financial calendar including a pdf download

Share price tools

A range of interactive tools providing in-depth information for our investors