|Dividend 1Q 2023
|Rate
|US dollar cash dividend per ordinary share (in US dollars)
|US$0.06610
|US dollar cash dividend per ADS (in US dollars)
|US$0.3966
|Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share
|TBA
|Dividend event - 1Q 2023
|Date
|1Q 23 results and US dollar cash dividend announcement date
|2 May 2023
|Ex-dividend date
|11 May 2023
|Record date for 1Q 23 dividend
|12 May 2023
|Scrip available
|No
|Election date: latest date for receipt of DRIP Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for Ordinary shares
|30 May 2023, 5pm GMT
|Election date: latest date for receipt of GID Dividend Reinvestment Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for ADSs
|Contact plan administrators - www.adr.com/bp
|Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share announcement date
|6 June 2023
|Dividend payment date and first date of dealings in the new shares
|23 June 2023
|Quarter
|4Q 22
|Date dividend paid
|31 March 2023
|Dividend paid per ordinary share (GBP)
|£0.055507
|Dividend paid per ADS (USD)
|$0.3966
For any questions relating to receiving your dividends, please use the following contacts-
LinkGroup
10th Floor, Central Square
29 Wellington Street
Leeds
LS1 4DL
Tel (UK): 0800 701 107
Overseas number: +44 371 277 1014
JPMorgan Chase
P.O. Box 64504
St. Paul, MN 55164-0504
Toll-free in the US and Canada: 1-877-638-5672
For outside the US and Canada: 1-651-306-4383
For the hearing impaired: 1-651-453-2133
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward