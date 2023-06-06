The board have announced a dividend following the 1Q 2023 results. The timetable is shown below:



1Q 2023 dividend information

Dividend 1Q 2023 Rate US dollar cash dividend per ordinary share (in US dollars)

US$0.06610 US dollar cash dividend per ADS (in US dollars)

US$0.3966 Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share

TBA

Dividend event - 1Q 2023 Date 1Q 23 results and US dollar cash dividend announcement date 2 May 2023 Ex-dividend date 11 May 2023 Record date for 1Q 23 dividend 12 May 2023 Scrip available No Election date: latest date for receipt of DRIP Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for Ordinary shares 30 May 2023, 5pm GMT Election date: latest date for receipt of GID Dividend Reinvestment Dividend Mandate Forms/Elections for ADSs Contact plan administrators - www.adr.com/bp Sterling cash dividend per ordinary share announcement date 6 June 2023 Dividend payment date and first date of dealings in the new shares

23 June 2023

Details of the most recent dividend payment

Cash



Quarter 4Q 22

Date dividend paid 31 March 2023

Dividend paid per ordinary share (GBP) £0.055507 Dividend paid per ADS (USD) $0.3966